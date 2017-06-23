“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
I find it incredibly easy to hate Trudeau.
I’d say he’s a Cross, he has the intellicect of Micheal Kelso from That 70’s Show and the morals of Gordon Gekko from Wall Street.
But he speaks highly of you
Conservatives hate the popular kids.
For years I’ve defended the far left as bring way less whacko than the far right but comments like that really make me wonder.
Say Anything is a classic.
Great film and reference.
I feel this way as well, I have hardcore conservative friends and they come off as jealous or spiteful when they go on and on about selfies and stuff.
Right now, there are things I don’t like too much about the Liberal government (reneging on electoral reform is high on that list), but they haven’t done anything major that would convince me to vote NDP (again) or CPC (for the first time). They have my vote in 2019.
Weren’t you the HDS patient that claimed in another thread that Harper killed an “immigrant child”?
I asked you which immigrant and how Harper accomplished this task and you never answered. Could you shed some light?
I can see why selfies and creepy photobombing of high school kids taking prom pictures (as occurred recently in Vancouver) impress you.
I don’t know how you can watch the recent puppet hugging (Christ, there someone’s hand in there) or the US morning talk show highlights and not think Simple Jack.
Assuming you’re allowing characters from a movie inside a movie.
I’d say, Two Face from Batman.
Says one thing for public consumption, but doesn’ follow through. His actions rarely match his words.
The most recent example of this is his “open and transparent” rule changes to fundraisers. The legislation calls for media are allowed to attend and see everything going on.
We know know, thanks to Althia Raj who attended the Liberals first fundraiser under the new rules, that while the media were allowed in, they were held in a small “pen”, a roped off area, weren’t allowed to mingle with people and after Trudeau gave a little speech, they we told to leave.
Hardly the openness and transparency Trudeau promised.
Matt,
… Crickets…
Guess the force ain’t with him.
Here’s the thing about Justin Trudeau: He’s got personality.
And in a political arena that has such a massive fucking personality deficit, of course this guy is going to look magnetic.
Tom Mulcair has the likability of a kidney-stone; Andrew Scheer has the vibrancy of a rock; its nearly impossible for Trudeau not to come out tops by comparison.
The problem is that Trudeau is his own worst enemy. He’s essentially competing against himself as he titillates his audience. Retaining that level of interest and adoration is going to be impossible for the long-haul. If he doesn’t start delivering on big issues that matter to Canadians in their daily lives, all the jauntiness will dissipate and he will unwittingly fulfil the prophecy of “all style, no substance” that has been made by his enemies. The end result is not that he loses voters to the Dippers or Tories; its that he loses his own supporters who choose not to engage at all.
At the end of the day, that valedictorian guy just ends up being someone you realize you couldn’t give less of a shit about as you start first year in Uni.
Warren,
What Charlie said. Bang on.
Can’t do any better than that.
Zoolander. It ain’t even close.
That’s what I was thinking!
Exactly. That’s the first comparison that was made years ago and it still fits. Perfectly.
Well, if you want to have some fun with this, and nodding in the direction of those who have bought into the Trudeau selfie myth, I’d propose the Norma Desmond character “All right, Mr. DeMille, I’m ready for my close-up”.
The alt-right have a visceral hatred for him. The less knuckle dragging conservatives tend to dislike him simply because he is more charismatic than Harper or Scheer (not that this all that hard).
He’s on track to accumulate more debt in 4 years than Harper did in 10, and he’s doing it without any global financial crisis.
Those nerdy details won’t matter though to the kind of voters that select a party based on its leader’s hairstyle.
After Tom Mulcair’s ridiculous rant in the House Of Commons today, regarding the Canadian sniper who killed an ISIS maniac, I don’t think Mulcair will ever be considered “hard to hate”. I personally hate him now more than ever.