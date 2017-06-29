 


Trump just attacked a woman for her looks
June 29th, 2017, 10:24 am

Saying she was “bleeding badly from a facelift.” Saying she had a “low I.Q.” and was “crazy.”  Saying her partner was “psycho.”

This bastard is, truly, the scum of the Earth.  He is human garbage.  Just when you think he cannot sink lower into the primordial ooze, he does.

On a day like this one, all you can do is shake your head and sing along.



One Response to “Trump just attacked a woman for her looks”

  1. Charlie says:
    June 29, 2017 at 3:14 pm

    I’m beginning to think that even if a tape of Donald Trump getting pissed on by Russian hookers emerges, you’ll have a brigade of loyal sycophants questioning why the media isn’t taking R. Kelly to woodshed.

    By the way, it is stunningly ironic that man who’s mouth looks like a puckered anus on a shrivelled clementine can make any comments or remarks about another’s appearance.

    You would think a sane fucking human being would realize that if they have had a certain negative history with using the word “bleeding” to describe anything about a woman, maybe they wouldn’t use it again.

    But leave it Donald Trump for prove again and again why he is a remarkably stupid man.

    Reply

