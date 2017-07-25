 


A sad picture tells a sad story
July 25th, 2017, 11:14 am

Here’s a picture of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls booth at the Assembly of First Nations in Regina.

It’s closed. No literature. What a bloody disgrace, as one hereditary chief said.

I say it’s getting time for some ministerial resignations. 


11 Responses to “A sad picture tells a sad story”

  1. Kevin says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    Head shaking at the irony.

    Reply
  2. James Smith says:
    July 25, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    If I were PMJT I would be having some “Frank & Direct” conversations about this issue. It seems to me those tasked with getting this done should be finding a new line of work.

    Reply
  3. Pipes says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    I was at NAIG. Bennett spoke and I couldn’t believe she wasn’t booed off the stage. I guess the athletes didn’t want to jeopardize the Feds support of the games.

    Reply
  4. Lyndon Dunkley says:
    July 25, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    It is actually a perfect metaphor for the inquiry.

    An ineffectual process whose findings can only be dark and depressing with recommendations that will be empty.

    Reply
  5. Kevin says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    The only thing that’s a disgrace here is the many, many millions of dollars wasted on something for which the conclusions can already be written with existing information. This is a costly political stunt that will just enrage aboriginals more and do nothing at all for the plight of indigenous women.

    Reply
  6. P. Brenn says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    No excuse for this or for the inaction on the MMIW inquiry..obviously wrong people are running it …primary goal is to go and listen to people…how hard is that…all the admin crap in background can continue in background….no real talk on these issues

    Fix water issues , work on the suicide issues (positive moves this week) – time to act ..too much talk on these issues

    https://www.ryanswell.ca/about-ryans-well/ryans-story/

    Here is story about a kid in Grade 1 who wanted to make a difference …100’s of wells in Africa have been build because of him… I get Africa doesnt have our climate but we should be able to provide clean water to all

    Reply
    • James Smith says:
      July 25, 2017 at 4:47 pm

      In the no excuse category Canada has some of the best most innovative water treatment companies on the planet. The DART Team has a truck mounted system that can be loaded on an Herc. Oh & BTW a fecking household Reverse Osmosis systems are a couple of hundred dollars at the Tire or Home Hardware. I know Drinking RO water isn’t good for one, but one can add minerals back into RO water.

      Reply
  7. Russ says:
    July 25, 2017 at 3:50 pm

    As a Liberal I am very dissapointed in this minister. Time for a change, this is too important a file for this level of incompetence

    Reply
  8. Mario says:
    July 25, 2017 at 4:59 pm

    The whole thing sounds like a clash of academic and political egos…

    Reply
  9. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 25, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Warren,

    The tutelage approach won’t work. If they want to know why this has turned into a complete tragedy, they should ask Emma and fellow First Nations members.

    This smacks of a pie-in-the-sky approach, rather than a down-to-earth one.

    Results-oriented can only come from the nations themselves, not from ivory towers.

    Not yet ready to tar Bennett with this mess. But she also needs to up her game as Minister, because right now, there is a perception out there that she has started to wear it.

    Reply
  10. Daryl gordon says:
    July 25, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    This no win situation is the reason Harper did not authorize an inquiry when he was PM. RCMP and the justice ministry already have case files , conclusions can be made with this information. The fact is most Native organizations don’t accept what the information shows and also won’t accept any thing that points to lifestyle choices, personal responsibility. That would go directly against what has for years has become an entitlement industry.

    Trudeau also ended the mandatory audits of band finances, this too will end badly. Already the Onion Lake band is in litigation with a female band member who questions the spending of the Chief and council. Sounds like a fast way to add to the numbers of MMIW.

    Reply

