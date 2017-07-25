Here’s a picture of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls booth at the Assembly of First Nations in Regina.
It’s closed. No literature. What a bloody disgrace, as one hereditary chief said.
I say it’s getting time for some ministerial resignations.
Head shaking at the irony.
If I were PMJT I would be having some “Frank & Direct” conversations about this issue. It seems to me those tasked with getting this done should be finding a new line of work.
I was at NAIG. Bennett spoke and I couldn’t believe she wasn’t booed off the stage. I guess the athletes didn’t want to jeopardize the Feds support of the games.
It is actually a perfect metaphor for the inquiry.
An ineffectual process whose findings can only be dark and depressing with recommendations that will be empty.
The only thing that’s a disgrace here is the many, many millions of dollars wasted on something for which the conclusions can already be written with existing information. This is a costly political stunt that will just enrage aboriginals more and do nothing at all for the plight of indigenous women.
No excuse for this or for the inaction on the MMIW inquiry..obviously wrong people are running it …primary goal is to go and listen to people…how hard is that…all the admin crap in background can continue in background….no real talk on these issues
Fix water issues , work on the suicide issues (positive moves this week) – time to act ..too much talk on these issues
https://www.ryanswell.ca/about-ryans-well/ryans-story/
Here is story about a kid in Grade 1 who wanted to make a difference …100’s of wells in Africa have been build because of him… I get Africa doesnt have our climate but we should be able to provide clean water to all
In the no excuse category Canada has some of the best most innovative water treatment companies on the planet. The DART Team has a truck mounted system that can be loaded on an Herc. Oh & BTW a fecking household Reverse Osmosis systems are a couple of hundred dollars at the Tire or Home Hardware. I know Drinking RO water isn’t good for one, but one can add minerals back into RO water.
As a Liberal I am very dissapointed in this minister. Time for a change, this is too important a file for this level of incompetence
The whole thing sounds like a clash of academic and political egos…
Warren,
The tutelage approach won’t work. If they want to know why this has turned into a complete tragedy, they should ask Emma and fellow First Nations members.
This smacks of a pie-in-the-sky approach, rather than a down-to-earth one.
Results-oriented can only come from the nations themselves, not from ivory towers.
Not yet ready to tar Bennett with this mess. But she also needs to up her game as Minister, because right now, there is a perception out there that she has started to wear it.
This no win situation is the reason Harper did not authorize an inquiry when he was PM. RCMP and the justice ministry already have case files , conclusions can be made with this information. The fact is most Native organizations don’t accept what the information shows and also won’t accept any thing that points to lifestyle choices, personal responsibility. That would go directly against what has for years has become an entitlement industry.
Trudeau also ended the mandatory audits of band finances, this too will end badly. Already the Onion Lake band is in litigation with a female band member who questions the spending of the Chief and council. Sounds like a fast way to add to the numbers of MMIW.