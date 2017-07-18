|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
It’s always been about the money.
By Charles Pierce today. Best thing I’ve read yet about the Rooshans. Brilliant and a must read because it’s always been about laundering the money.
http://www.esquire.com/news-politics/politics/news/a56395/trump-russia-money/
donnie jr and manafort are appearing in public before judiciary committee next week. Mueller cleared it. what say you Warren
Gloriously fucked, is the best way I could describe Republicans right now.
Trump wears this failure like a toilet seat around his neck, but McConnell’s got the whole toilet over his head. Seven years led to today’s massive failure by the GOP. Now the Republicans have nothing but a POTUS who doesn’t give a shit about his “agenda” or them, but still demands loyalty from Republicans as his administration most likely faces prison sentences and he continues to have dates with Putin.
GOP intentions diametrically at odds with public sentiments. Trying to protect Trump’s WH now is completely pointless given their impotence as a governing party.
The end of this shit show is near; just a matter of how badly everything erupts.