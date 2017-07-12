As has been the case since I was eight years old and living in Texas, I will be cheering for the apes.
Also, I am cancelling a fun weekend trip to be at the first showing on the first day.
Yes, I have problems.
|
I cheer for the apes
3 Responses to “I cheer for the apes”
Hope you invest in a little CANCON & see it in IMAX
Pity the part of Dr Zaius didn’t go to another ape; the “Free World” might look a whole lot different today
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4n8BPv43vhE
When I was a kid my mom wouldn’t let me watch the TV shows because, “they say we came from monkeys”. Of course it made me want to watch all the more . . . and later on I watched every episode on DVD as well as every movie. I will keep watching every movie. I even read the original book.
I have always cheered for the apes, too. I even made a pilgrimage to the California coast just north of Malibu where Charlton ” My cold dead hands” Heston pounded sand for real.
I’m I’ll as well, it seems. I still love the look of the TV shows best . . . the rubber masks, smock like clothing and the “ecotopian modern” architecture.
“The forbidden zone was once a paradise and your breed .are a desert of it.” We appear to be well on the way to turning Dr. Zaius into a prophet.
That’s okay. I always cheered for the Cylons.