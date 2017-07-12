 


Now on HuffPo: my stirring defence of Trudeau and Alberta
July 12th, 2017, 8:18 am

Here.

Key quotage:

None of the Conservatives who leapt on Trudeau’s gaffe — Jason Kenney, Brian Jean, Michelle Rempel, et al. — were nearly as outraged as they claimed to be. They were, as politicians do, taking political advantage of a rival politicians’ slip. It was a mistake, to be sure. But not a career-ending one.

Albertans (where I grew up) are like Quebecers (where I was born). They see themselves as a distinct society: part of Canada, but arguably better than the rest of Canada. As such, when the offered the opportunity, they will never hesitate to moan that they have been harmed and humiliated and hurt. It’s in the genes.


