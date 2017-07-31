 


OLP end times?
July 31st, 2017, 7:32 pm

Holy shit la merde.

Roughly half of voters in Toronto — a traditional Liberal stronghold – would cast ballots for the Tories with less than a year to go before Ontarians head to the polls, according to a new public-opinion survey.

Among decided and leaning voters, 49 per cent said they would vote for the Progressive Conservatives if the next election – scheduled for June 7, 2018 – were held today, while 31 per cent would support the Grits. Fifteen per cent said they would opt for the New Democrats and 5 per cent would pick the Green Party.

That’s the upshot from a Mainstreet Research poll provided exclusively to QP Briefing Monday. Pollsters surveyed 2,000 Torontonians on July 9 and July 10 via landlines and cellphones, and the poll is considered accurate within 2.19 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

That’s The Board, for you: not merely content with wrecking the federal Liberal Party, they’ve now selflessly wrecked the provincial Liberal Party, too! Way to go, Wizard!

More than a decade in the wilderness. That’s what this means. 

Get ready. 


One Response to “OLP end times?”

  1. Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 31, 2017 at 9:11 pm

    Warren,

    Imagine if Trump was Premier of Ontario. Poof.

    Reply

