Hey, Canada Day.
People always say their country is the best country in the world. Canadians, too.
But I don’t know if that is true. I haven’t been to every country in the world – and I don’t think there’s anyone else who has, either.
So we don’t know. Belize could be the best country in the world. Who knows.
Canada is a good country, but – like the others – imperfect. We pollute, we waste, we do bad things. We have children living in the streets, we have children who go to bed hungry.
Our ongoing indifference to those who were here first is a disgrace. As Dad to a smart indigenous girl, I believe that we will never be great until we remedy that. We will never be a great country – or perhaps even a country – until we pay the debt we owe First Nations.
So, we are not great. We are okay. We are not bad. When we compare ourselves to the alternatives – like, say, America, which is anything but great, now, and for obvious reasons – we are better than those alternatives.
Mostly, we are a work in progress. We are on the way.
So, I will acknowledge this birthday, this anniversary, in the most Canadian of ways – half-heartedly. Fist up, halfway. Quietly.
We are not great. We are not perfect. But we are better than many of the alternatives.
Because we’ve been to a lot of the alternatives, and all of us keep coming back to this patch of rock and ice and dirt.
Happy you-know-what, eh.
We can never be great when Canadians aren’t even batting an eye about the fact that indigenous people have shitty housing , can’t get access to clean drinking water, or when tampons cost three times as much as they do off reserve and when children are forming suicide pacts. We must, once and for all, resolve our differences with first nations. Christ, if we could just get that right …