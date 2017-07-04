 


They’re white supremacist “Proud Boys” – and members of the Canadian military (updated twice)
July 4th, 2017, 2:03 pm

Left to Right: Braidyn Pollitt John Eldridge, David Eldridge, Grant Gauchier, and Eric Maurice

Left to Right: Braidyn Pollitt – plus John Eldridge, David Eldridge, Grant Gauchier, and Eric Maurice giving white power salute.

These five individuals are all members of the Canadian Armed Forces.  And, on Canada Day, they went to a Mi’kmaw event in Halifax, held to remember missing and murdered indigenous women.

They weren’t there as members of our military, or to show support.  They were there because they wanted to attack the Mi’kmaw.  They were there because they said they are part of the white supremacist group, the Proud Boys.

The Proud Boys are a hate group founded and led by Rebel Media star Gavin McInnes.    McInnes has written on Rebel’s web site about how he hates Jews, calls blacks “monkeys,” calls himself “anti-Semitic,” says Jews should “get over” the Holocaust, and authors essays titled “I’m Not a Racist, Sexist, or a Homophobe, You Nigger Slut Faggot.”

The Proud Boys and McInnes are what they are: racist, anti-Semitic human garbage.  They’re on the record, and the record is clear.  That’s not the issue, here.

The issue is Messrs. Pollitt, Eldridge, Eldridge, Gauchier, and Maurice, above, celebrating after attacking a group of peaceful indigenous people, and four of them giving white power salutes in a Halifax bar.  That’s the issue.

Anti-Racist Canada has the right idea: all of us should contact their commanders, and demand answers.  Here’s where you can do that – and please let us know what response, if any, you get.

The Honourable Harjit Singh Sajjan: Minister of National Defence:

Royal Canadian Navy:
Vice-Admiral Maurice Frank Ronald “Ron” Lloyd:

UPDATE: Good news – it looks like CAF are taking this very seriously.

UPDATE: It is now up on HuffPo.


12 Responses to “They’re white supremacist “Proud Boys” – and members of the Canadian military (updated twice)”

  1. jj gibbons says:
    July 4, 2017 at 2:58 pm

    So now the hand sign for “Okay” has been co-opted to mean “white power”? WTF?

    Reply
    • Warren says:
      July 4, 2017 at 3:07 pm

      With some, yes. Try and keep up.

      Reply
      • David Ray says:
        July 4, 2017 at 4:21 pm

        God. It’s the same symbol/hand signal Trump makes with his hands whenever he speaks; and with your permission, I’ll be forwarding your post with a cover letter to Justin Trudeau. The hell with the minions.

        Reply
        • David Ray says:
          July 4, 2017 at 4:31 pm

          Just saw the update. Wow. That response was fast by the Admiral unlike the Ward news BS. Well played.

          Reply
  2. connie harrison says:
    July 4, 2017 at 5:21 pm

    would it do any good to speak to my mp

    Reply
  3. Bill Malcolm says:
    July 4, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    The response from CBC and others I contacted starting Sunday night with the ARC blogpost smacked of total boredom, interrupting their Monday off, and of less interest than grilling hot dogs. Still yawning on Tuesday, the response has been tepid, despite the fact CBC Radio 1 spent hours and hours this past weekend broadcasting programs on Indigenous peoples.

    It’s the Not Invented Here syndrome writ large, professional jealousy.

    So far, the Admiral has called the five in, and given them a slap on the wrist as if he were a principal and these were naughty merry pranksters in Grade 10. The latest ARC update puts the lie to that. They’re misogynists as well.

    This background on Proud Boys is from a columnist on the National Post and explains that Rebel Media is as usual involved. Surprised? These people are dirt. As for the five servicemen, why am I forced to pay their salaries?

    http://nationalpost.com/news/canada/gavin-mcinnes-spearheads-street-fighting-trend-in-u-s-political-protest/wcm/0c80447b-b46e-4029-8119-5decf79df289

    As your “privacy” experiences have shown, the bureaucracy is stunned, sits on its collective hands and hopes that overt racism will just fade away, and they won’t have to do anything that might ruffle their perfectly happy little lives.

    Reply
  4. Bill Templeman says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    No coverage of this Proud Boy picnic in Halifax on the Rebel at all. Even the normally verbose Gavin McInnes is silent. Gee, I wonder why? Could it be that Ezra has finally channeled the judgment to avoid a damaging story? Of course, if they don’t cover it, then they can say it is just fake news, another concoction made up by the biased MSM. Give me a break… BTW, I noticed no advertising on the site just now, apart from their own branded products. (Make Canada Great Again ball caps, etc.) Not kidding….

    Reply
  5. Nasty Bob says:
    July 4, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    Nah – it means ” I just mixed a batch” or when there’s more than one , as above, ” we did it in a circle”

    Reply
  6. Eric Weiss says:
    July 4, 2017 at 8:59 pm

    I’m betting these racist douchebags aren’t so smug today.

    Reply
  7. Eric Weiss says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Great write up in Huffpo. I think we all need to contact the Minister, the Navy and the Admiral and let them know this is totally unacceptable. I was in the forces, and I can tell you right now their first instinct is to circle the wagons and minimize this event. We can’t let them.

    Reply
  8. Pipes says:
    July 4, 2017 at 9:48 pm

    What a bunch of ignorant fucks! Discharge them and let them fight over minimum wages for the rest of their stupid lives.

    It is particularly bothersome to me considering I know several veterans, including sailors, who did peace keeping missions and came home with debilitating post traumatic stress injuries and then I see these pieces of shit…………….

    Reply

