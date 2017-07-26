One year ago today, says Facebook. Very proud to work for her in three states last Summer.
She is the real president. She won with three million more votes, and it is now indisputablly clear that her vile Republican opponent cheated with the assistance of a foreign power.
2017: what a shit year.
Dynasty politics in the USA, India, or Canada are fundamentally anti-democratic and if Chelsea Clinton has any political ambitions, they ought to be actively discouraged. Please read ‘Shattered’ to understand why HRC lost. If there was a silver lining in the American catastrophe in 2016, it was the fact that HRC and ‘Clintonism’ were defeated.