 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


This makes me so, so sad 
July 26th, 2017, 10:24 am

One year ago today, says Facebook. Very proud to work for her in three states last Summer. 

She is the real president. She won with three million more votes, and it is now indisputablly clear that her vile Republican opponent cheated with the assistance of a foreign power. 

2017: what a shit year. 


One Response to “This makes me so, so sad ”

  1. Innocent III says:
    July 26, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Dynasty politics in the USA, India, or Canada are fundamentally anti-democratic and if Chelsea Clinton has any political ambitions, they ought to be actively discouraged. Please read ‘Shattered’ to understand why HRC lost. If there was a silver lining in the American catastrophe in 2016, it was the fact that HRC and ‘Clintonism’ were defeated.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 