My friend Brian Lilley, who has been with the Rebel since the start, says he can’t take it anymore – here.
I am told (not by Brian) that the final straw was that lunatic Faith Goldy, in Charlottesville, promoting the words of Richard Spencer – who, you know, is one of the leaders of the American neo-Nazi movement. Or going on about how the Nazis have “well thought-out ideas” about the “Jewish question,” here.
Brian may be a conservative, but he simply got fed up with the racism and the anti-Semitism that had become a huge part of the Rebel’s offering.
Kudos to you, Brian.