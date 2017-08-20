Excellent article by my friend Stewart Bell, here.
For the past dozen years, the racist far-right has been fractured, without a prominent national leader or organization. But it has survived, and now it’s angry at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, emboldened by President Donald Trump and amplified by social media.
“Nowadays, they’ve jettisoned the Klansman’s robes and the Hitlerite uniforms for shirts and ties, and they’ve moderated their language,” said Warren Kinsella, who exposed the racist movement in his book Web of Hate and recently authored Recipe for Hate. “They learned that from David Duke. And starting in the mid-90s they embraced the Internet with a vengeance.”
AP just changed their style guide, removing “alt-right” as a reference term and replacing it with “neo-nazi”.