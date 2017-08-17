Norwegian Cruise Line bows to pressure and cancels ‘neo-Nazi’ conference booking
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has bowed to pressure and cancelled a booking for a “neo-nazi” conference which was set to take place on one of its ships.
Rebel Media, a far-right group based in Canada, had planned to hold a week-long meeting on-board a NCL Caribbean Cruise. The trip was scheduled to leave in November from Miami and would take in Honduras, Belize, and Mexico.
The “Rebel Cruise” was advertised by the organisation as a “great way to meet like-minded Rebels”. Members attending and speaking included Gavin McInnes, who has advocated violence against his political opponents and Stephen Lennon (aka Tommy Robinson) – the former leader of the English Defence League (EDL).
The event was publicised by campaign group Hope not Hate, who contacted NCL to express their concerns about Rebel Media using its ship last week. The group set up a petition and appealed directly to NCL’s president and CEO Frank J. Del Rio “to remove the platform for someone like Gavin McInnes, who legitimises and normalises the same ideas as those aired in Charlottesville, and who wants to use their services to spread his hateful agenda.”