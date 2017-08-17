I just did (yet another) interview with a reporter asking about whether tolerating neo-Nazis like Bannon is the price we pay for free speech, etc.
I said chants of “death to the Jew” aren’t speech. They’re expressions of hate, and anyone with a brain their head should be able to discern the difference.
Everyone needs to read Primo Levi. I can think of no other author who has written so poignantly about Nazism, the holocaust and the human condition. If you read Primo Levi’s SURVIVAL IN AUSCHWITZ or THE DROWNED AND THE SAVED, you cannot not want to fight these bastards with every fiber of your being.
Everyone needs to read this.
I think the debate is whether it should be illegal for hate speech or just condemned. In Canada we allow under section 1 reasonable limits on all Charter rights and due to the harm hate speech causes that is why we restrict it. Note our laws on hate speech are actually laxer than many European countries, for example in Germany they have some of the toughest hate laws out there. Carrying a Nazi flag or flying one will land you in prison in Germany whereas here it will not. The US Constitution however has rights as absolute unless one exercising their rights harms another. Some like the ACLU who go after bigotry quite hard will still defend racist types arguing you defeat them through speaking out. I admit I am torn on this as I absolutely want these bigots gone, but does banning them get rid of them or do they just go underground. One advantage of them speaking out as at least we know who they are and can name and shame them, just look at the one guy at the Unite Rally in Charlottesville who got fired from his job. Certainly Trump’s defence or willing to say some were decent people is appalling and he absolutely must be censured at minimum and in fact I think 25th amendment should be invoked to remove him from office due to being mentally unfit.
