DACA idea
September 5th, 2017, 12:45 pm


  1. the salamander horde says:
    September 5, 2017 at 4:12 pm

    .. this is a very intriguing idea.. needs to be moved on promptly..

    Some blogs & twitters are calling for big influxes of refugees
    immigrants, migrants etc.. thereby ‘creating’ jobs
    I would argue otherwise.. unless….

    If we can create some Fed & Prov funding
    to help disperse & settle such people – and yes, DACA
    not just into our largest urban centers (why?)
    But to excellent regions and much smaller centers..
    I hate the though of these fascinating peoples
    getting parked in east Scarborough..

    Appraise and discover where these peoples interest are
    fishing? science? construction? medicine? teaching? music?
    Help them find fertile Canadian ground..
    Most likely far far better life experiences for them..

    the smaller local communities will provide oversight & assistance
    interest, curiosity & support (there is that funding.. !)
    My idea is that such locales – communities etc may foster/recover
    more related, integral secondary industry, with such new residents

    Thus, coastal, prairie, maritime, Quebec, Great Lakes, territories etc
    become the landing spot for the DACA immigrants..
    Young, grateful, ambitious, curious – survivors !
    Leaving behind.. trumpworld.. & entering Canada
    by far the best place on the panet, such people could land

