Dear Canada: let's take in the #DACA people. Before you know it, every smart American will be up here! Sincerely, etc. #USpolitics
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 5, 2017
DACA idea
.. this is a very intriguing idea.. needs to be moved on promptly..
Some blogs & twitters are calling for big influxes of refugees
immigrants, migrants etc.. thereby ‘creating’ jobs
I would argue otherwise.. unless….
If we can create some Fed & Prov funding
to help disperse & settle such people – and yes, DACA
not just into our largest urban centers (why?)
But to excellent regions and much smaller centers..
I hate the though of these fascinating peoples
getting parked in east Scarborough..
Appraise and discover where these peoples interest are
fishing? science? construction? medicine? teaching? music?
Help them find fertile Canadian ground..
Most likely far far better life experiences for them..
the smaller local communities will provide oversight & assistance
interest, curiosity & support (there is that funding.. !)
My idea is that such locales – communities etc may foster/recover
more related, integral secondary industry, with such new residents
Thus, coastal, prairie, maritime, Quebec, Great Lakes, territories etc
become the landing spot for the DACA immigrants..
Young, grateful, ambitious, curious – survivors !
Leaving behind.. trumpworld.. & entering Canada
by far the best place on the panet, such people could land