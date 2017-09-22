 


Hell freezes over, etc. 
September 22nd, 2017, 7:13 am

My Daisy colleague Rob shot this. It’s Ben Mulroney and me talking about protecting NAFTA on CTV’s Your Morning. Him, the son of the guy who ushered in free trade, and a ghostly-looking me, the Chrétien guy, defending his father’s greatest legacy. 

Life is full of such ironies. 


One Response to “Hell freezes over, etc. ”

  1. BlueGritr says:
    September 22, 2017 at 8:25 am

    1993 federal election: I do recall Mr. Chretien saying he’d “kill” the GST and “rip up” NAFTA. Neither happened. But sometimes you have to do these things to get elected, and it worked for the Liberals, and we got good government for it.

    Reply

