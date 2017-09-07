About this issue, here and here and here.
Contrary to what we had been told, and contrary to what we had been promised, we have not heard from any Crown or any police officer regarding the hearing into the uttering threats matter involving the Your Ward News neo-Nazis this morning.
The news media have contacted us with respect to the status of the case. We now have no choice but to tell them we do not know, and that the authorities are not telling us about the prosecution that we initiated in the first place.
Thank you.
Warren Kinsella, LL.B
Privilege in this communication is not waived.