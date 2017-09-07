 


“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”

- The Washington Times

“One of the best books of the year.”

- The Hill Times

“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”

- National Post

“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”

- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV

“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”

- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics

“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”

- Huffington Post

“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”

- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio

“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”

- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory

“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”

- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD

“I absolutely recommend this book.”

- Paul Wells, Maclean’s

“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”

- Calgary Herald


Letter we sent to Ontario’s Attorney-General, the Premier’s Office, and Toronto’s lead Crown Attorney
September 7th, 2017, 7:38 am

About this issue, here and here and here.

Contrary to what we had been told, and contrary to what we had been promised, we have not heard from any Crown or any police officer regarding the hearing into the uttering threats matter involving the Your Ward News neo-Nazis this morning.

The news media have contacted us with respect to the status of the case. We now have no choice but to tell them we do not know, and that the authorities are not telling us about the prosecution that we initiated in the first place.

Thank you.

Warren Kinsella, LL.B
Privilege in this communication is not waived.


Leave a Reply

CAPTCHA Image
*

 