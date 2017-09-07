|
“Warren Kinsella's book, ‘Fight the Right: A Manual for Surviving the Coming Conservative Apocalypse,’ is of vital importance for American conservatives and other right-leaning individuals to read, learn and understand.”
- The Washington Times
“One of the best books of the year.”
- The Hill Times
“Justin Trudeau’s speech followed Mr. Kinsella’s playbook on beating conservatives chapter and verse...[He followed] the central theme of the Kinsella narrative: “Take back values. That’s what progressives need to do.”
- National Post
“[Kinsella] is a master when it comes to spinning and political planning...”
- George Stroumboulopoulos, CBC TV
“Kinsella pulls no punches in Fight The Right...Fight the Right accomplishes what it sets out to do – provide readers with a glimpse into the kinds of strategies that have made Conservatives successful and lay out a credible roadmap for progressive forces to regain power.”
- Elizabeth Thompson, iPolitics
“[Kinsella] deserves credit for writing this book, period... he is absolutely on the money...[Fight The Right] is well worth picking up.”
- Huffington Post
“Run, don't walk, to get this amazing book.”
- Mike Duncan, Classical 96 radio
“Fight the Right is very interesting and - for conservatives - very provocative.”
- Former Ontario Conservative leader John Tory
“His new book is great! All of his books are great!”
- Tommy Schnurmacher, CJAD
“I absolutely recommend this book.”
- Paul Wells, Maclean’s
“Kinsella puts the Left on the right track with new book!”
- Calgary Herald
Me on Charles Adler Show – on flooding, on Irma, on refugees, on climate change, on data smog, on CBC, on Trump, on the attack on small business
One Response to “Me on Charles Adler Show – on flooding, on Irma, on refugees, on climate change, on data smog, on CBC, on Trump, on the attack on small business”
Leave a Reply
What Must Be Done?
First Muslim-Americans were attacked in Fascist America. In response Justin Trudeau tweeted: “To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada.”
Then Haitian-Americans were under threat. Jean-Pierre Fortin, president Canada Border Services Agency: “500 people crossed the border on Tuesday alone…” Trudeau deployed the Canadian Forces to assist American refugees. Now with perhaps History’s worse hurricane, there will be more Haitian refugees. After junking DACA Mexican-Americans are under siege. It is relentless.
As all People-of-Colour-Americans face persecution, this dire situation will get worse. There are 20 million undocumented Americans. There are 100s of millions of refugees in the Third World. Canada must prepare for millions per year. For this reason Prime Minister Trudeau must use broad Executive power to face this great emergency. The Prime Minister must move to a war footing to meet the crisis.
One immediate problem is housing. Canada already suffers from a severe affordable housing shortage. Jeremy Corbyn offers one solution: “It can’t be acceptable that in London we have luxury buildings and luxury flats left empty as land banking for the future while the homeless and the poor look for somewhere to live…properties must be found – requisitioned if necessary – to make sure those residents do get re-housed…” Likewise in Vancouver, a “New census counts 25,502 unoccupied homes in Vancouver, 15% jump over 2011.” Yes, over 25,000 homes just sitting empty. There are also 100s of 1000s of unoccupied apartments that sit vacant.
These empty homes and apartments must be requisitioned to house refugees.
New Canadians will still face grievous hardships due to inequality. Doug Saunders offers one solution: “There are two factors in particular that make Canada’s cycle of privilege a closed loop that excludes outsiders. The first is Canada’s lack of an inheritance tax. Estates (including houses) are taxed as income upon their owner’s death, then can be passed on to children – removing incentives to put that wealth to better and more productive use…[inheritance tax] expands privilege rather than keeping it cloistered.” As Abi Wilkinson writes in the Guardian: “Why not fund the welfare state with a 100% inheritance tax?” Indeed.
The good news is that the Century Initiative – Canada with a population of 100 million by 2100 – could be fulfilled in mere decades. Assuming 3.2 million migrants per year would get the job done in only 20 years. Canada will be transformed into a truly diverse and multicultural nation. We urge the Liberal government to take bold, progressive action.