So, Andrew Scheer shuffled his “shadow cabinet” last week. It was newsworthy only in that it reminded us that the newly minted Conservative Party leader is, you know, not dead.
But he isn’t all that alive either. Scheer exists in some sort of political limbo, neither here nor there. Among other things, he is remarkably unremarkable. He is a nobody, doing nothing. He is the unleader.
And I’m not alone in my total indifference to the new Conservative leader, about whom I had to force myself to say something. Check this out, from the fellow who aggregates polls for CBC:
“Andrew Scheer’s honeymoon as the leader of the Conservative Party is the worst any new party leader has experienced in 14 years, as the Conservatives are only marginally more popular today than they were when Scheer won the party’s top job three months ago.”
Ouch. And:
“In polls conducted over the three months since Scheer was named leader, the Conservatives have averaged 32.1 per cent support. That’s 1.3 points higher than the Conservatives’ average poll support in the three months prior to the May 27 leadership vote.”
Also ouch. And:
“That score is below the average increase of 2.3 points experienced by past leaders since 1956, when comparing average support three months before and three months after a new leader is put in place.
“It is even further behind the average leadership bump of new Conservative leaders (including those of the Canadian Alliance and Progressive Conservative parties), which has come in at about four points—the same average increase newly-installed Official Opposition leaders have experienced.”
Worse than Stock Day! That one is going to leave a mark!
Now, I know all the excuses—Warren, you were Jean Chrétien’s special assistant and are hardly our target vote; it’s early days, give him time; it’s an aggregate of polling by CBC, what did you expect?; Trump is making it hard for every conservative these days; it’s summer and no one is paying attention; Trudeau’s socks, blah, blah, blah—so don’t bother regurgitating them. They won’t work.
The simple fact is this: the guy is a dud. He is invisible. He was the wrong choice.
Don’t get me wrong: it’s not that Andrew Scheer is a bad guy, or that he is evil and stupid like the aforementioned Donald Trump. He’s just not there, you know? He’s like Bruce Willis in The Sixth Sense, where (spoiler alert!) Willis is a ghost and is the only guy who doesn’t know it.
Now, when you are up against Justin Trudeau, the guy who is the literal personification of charisma, that’s a bit of a problem. Trudeau is Cher, Scheer is Sonny. Trudeau is Dean Martin, Scheer is Jerry Lewis. Trudeau is Catherine Zeta-Jones and Scheer is Michael Douglas, age 100. Trudeau is Madonna and Scheer is 1,000 guys you can’t remember.
Anyway, you get the point. Scheer can’t compete with what Trudeau’s got. He just can’t. It almost makes you feel sorry for him.
Almost, that is. He’s been in the news twice, by my count, since becoming Conservative leader. Unfortunately for him, both occasions were massive flip-flops. One was when he hastily declared that he would no longer be talking to the avowedly racist Rebel Media, after his most senior aide helped to found it. The other was when he said he would not fund any universities who trampled on free speech—and funding universities is a provincial responsibility, by the way—and then hastily reversed himself over the “alt-right” (i.e., neo-Nazis) holding events at universities.
Not a good way to get in the papers, Blandy.
When you add in his weirdo tendency to grin when discussing tragedies and untimely deaths, Andrew Scheer is basically unelectable. He’s toast.
I know, I know, Team Scheer. Joe Clark beat a Trudeau, and he was dull too. No one knew who he was, either. Bland works, etc.
Here’s a pro tip, Tories: when Joe Clark becomes your best and only talking point, you’ve already lost.
Start looking for your next leader, Team Tory. This one’s done before he starts.
I agree his shadow cabinet alone probably won’t do much but it could have an impact on the next leader. I think Lisa Raitt was a very good choice for deputy leader and if she does well here, it could set her up nicely for next time around. Likewise Erin O’Toole and Michael Chong were good choices and this might be what helps Michael Chong. Excluding Kellie Leitch and Brad Trost was a good signal that the party is not interested in pandering to the hard right. That won’t be enough to win, but at least will help them hold what they have and maybe pick up a few marginals. The bad choices were Polievere for Finance and Harder for women’s issues. Polievere is a good attack dog for the opposition, but terrible at appealing to anyone beyond the base, otherwise not someone you want in cabinet. Rachel Harder as a young female may have sounded like a good choice, but her views on abortion make her a non-starter for women’s issues (she would be for something like Transport or Agriculture, but not health or women’s issues, those two the person should be pro-choice).
That being said, I think the Liberals are making a big mistake if they try to underestimate Scheer. Yes he is not the most likely to win, but we’ve seen far too many elections where candidates who weren’t expected to win do end up winning so if they take the arrogant attitude they have 2019 locked up it could bite them. On the other hand if they take their opposition seriously and govern well, no reason they cannot win again. It’s arrogance that ultimately is the downfall of most parties.
Strong column. IMHO, Maxime Bernier was a legitimate threat to the Liberals; Scheer is a lightweight who will, in tennis terms, continue to make many unforced errors. In 2019, it won’t be so much that the federal Liberals will win the election, it will be the Conservatives who will lose it.
Ditto. Bernier was the threat.
Warren,
Scheer may eventually find his footing and Justin lose his — cue inflexibility on the more than trial balloon about taxes, family farms and small businesses. Trudeau (and Morneau) can’t see the forest for the trees on this one and it will hurt big time. Revenue, of course, but elementary political stupidity, absolutely not.
.. well said .. but as well, one can see Scheer as the innocuous caretaker to fill in post Rona, temporarily. Certainly, I believe the ReformaTories as heard via Sheer’s ‘statements’ for media to disburse.. ie posturing & froth – are currently driven by backroom operators. Whom? I don’t profess to know, but I believe he’s as much a puppet as he was as Speaker. Looking at the choices & posturing via ‘shadow ministers’ is just that, more puppetry of talking points.. from some weakass ‘war room’ flexing & flaunting its contrariness as if it were a sensible virtue or a certain weary attempt at wisdom.
I define it all as ‘situational ethics’ – an analogy might be vague doctrine & dogma tossed in the blender.. and run intil its Scheer froth. You’re quite right re his facial girns, aw shucks grins & pudgy dimpling wrapped around all the appalling blandness & holier than thou demeanor.. Scheer is stuck in his odd evangelical persona.. its his cover story, like so many of them. Reminding Canadians that the coming Rapture is why our Environment is there for systemic trashing. Water, air, species, habitat are gawd’s gift to earnest Canadians.. just as Joe Oliver keeps proclaiming.. we must seize the window of opportunity.. get every drop or chunk of natural resources off to Asia.. you know – get it all to ‘tidewater’ to provide ‘Energy Security’ – and so what if entire food chains collapse, the soil runs off the land or the waters and land become toxic.. ? Its the economy mythology eh.. endless wonderful jobs & perpetual economic growth – so bring in those Temporary Foreign Workers.. !