Blandy Scheer, true beleiver and champion of Dad jeans, etc.

So, the column I wrote about conservative and visuals got picked up over at HuffPo, and it irritated myriad Tories. Which worries me a great deal, as you can well imagine. It is here. You have to read the comments. They’re a scream. This exchange is representative.

My suggestion that Scheer should keep away from Jordan “Some of my best friends are The Jews” Peterson, who should keep away from Gavin McInnes, is here. It elicited a response from Scheer’s “Director of Media Relations,” here. I felt compelled to respond, here.

Finally, no less than the Toronto Star has taken pity on Blandy, and his Lynchian new ad, as seen here:

The commentator’s political expertise, in this regard? “I may not be a political scientist but I did win three high school student council elections in a row.”

Gotcha.

Here’s my response to all of this:

The best response to “you guys aren’t very good at visuals” isn’t to (a) call your critics libtards and lieberals and/or (b) to shrug. It’s: start working on getting better visuals, “beleivers.” They, you know, work. If you are the “director of media relations” for the guy who wants to be Prime Minister, don’t invite people online to further criticize your boss. It’s kind of stupid. Also, they might take you up on your invitation. We live in a dark time – Trump, Brexit, the Recipe For Hate, etc. Conservatives should be like Jeff Flake, and be principled and inclusive. They shouldn’t be like Rebel Media, and devolve into something that is bigoted and divisive, just because Trump cheated with Russia’s help and “won” the Electoral College with three million fewer votes.

Will anyone listen to me? Of course not. No one listens to me, etc.