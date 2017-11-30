Musings —11.30.2017 10:25 AM—
If I have one message for y’all, this is it
Fighting far-right mvmts means getting involved in #cdnpoli at the local level, says @kinsellawarren "A tweet is not enough. A Facebook link is not enough. You need to show up." pic.twitter.com/ABvRDcyNDz
— Communication & Media Studies @ Carleton (@CommStudies_CU) November 30, 2017
Meanwhile, over on Breitbart, the party line is that all hate crimes are faked. A view that was promulgated by former Trump administration member (and member of a Hungarian neo-Nazi organization) Sebastian Gorka.