Melanie Joly is spending $5 million of our money on a hockey rink

…a hockey rink that does not permit the playing of hockey.

From next week’s column:

Anyway. Let’s forget about the Holocaust Monument, and the Netflix thing, and Canada 150. Let’s forget about all that. Let’s turn the page. Let’s focus, instead, on your latest decision, which I will render all-caps, because I think it merits it: MELANIE JOLY HAS SPENT $5 MILLION TO BUILD A HOCKEY RINK ON PARLIAMENT HILL. And it’s not just any $5 million hockey rink. No, not in Joly World. It is a $5 million hockey rink that:

Prohibits the playing of hockey.

Will be in existence for less than a month.

Is a block from the biggest skating rink in the world, the Rideau Canal.