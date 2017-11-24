Feature, Musings —11.24.2017 09:54 AM—
Melanie Joly is spending $5 million of our money on a hockey rink
…a hockey rink that does not permit the playing of hockey.
From next week’s column:
Anyway. Let’s forget about the Holocaust Monument, and the Netflix thing, and Canada 150. Let’s forget about all that. Let’s turn the page. Let’s focus, instead, on your latest decision, which I will render all-caps, because I think it merits it:
MELANIE JOLY HAS SPENT $5 MILLION TO BUILD A HOCKEY RINK ON PARLIAMENT HILL.
And it’s not just any $5 million hockey rink. No, not in Joly World. It is a $5 million hockey rink that:
- Prohibits the playing of hockey.
- Will be in existence for less than a month.
- Is a block from the biggest skating rink in the world, the Rideau Canal.
Oh, and the Toronto Star reported this: “The rink, which will be available for free public skating from Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, is budgeted to cost about $215,385 per day that it’s open.”
One of my readers informed me that works out to about $300 per skater, per leisurely skate. I’m not sure Wayne Gretzky made that much in his prime with the Oilers, Melanie.
And here’s what you had to say about Skate-gate: “We believe that it is really good news because this will be here for a month, and this will support, of course, important programming.”
“Really good news.”
It isn’t, Melanie. It isn’t. It is a disgrace. It is disgusting. It is an actual scandal.
It is.
AND, you have to call ahead and book your skate time, which is limited to 45 minutes max.
Seriously.
Come on.
I guess Liberals and their supporters can’t talk about “Fake Lake” anymore……
I guess someone forgot to tell Melanie Joly about the Rideau Canal…it freezes over and you can skate on it for free.
Money better spent on most anything else. $ 5 million could change the lives of a dozen homeless, for example.
I blame the 2013 Montreal mayoral race.