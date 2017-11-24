, 11.24.2017 09:54 AM

Melanie Joly is spending $5 million of our money on a hockey rink

…a hockey rink that does not permit the playing of hockey.

From next week’s column:

Anyway.  Let’s forget about the Holocaust Monument, and the Netflix thing, and Canada 150.  Let’s forget about all that.  Let’s turn the page. Let’s focus, instead, on your latest decision, which I will render all-caps, because I think it merits it:

MELANIE JOLY HAS SPENT $5 MILLION TO BUILD A HOCKEY RINK ON PARLIAMENT HILL.

And it’s not just any $5 million hockey rink.  No, not in Joly World.  It is a $5 million hockey rink that:

  • Prohibits the playing of hockey.
  • Will be in existence for less than a month.
  • Is a block from the biggest skating rink in the world, the Rideau Canal.

Oh, and the Toronto Star reported this: “The rink, which will be available for free public skating from Dec. 7 to Jan. 1, is budgeted to cost about $215,385 per day that it’s open.”

One of my readers informed me that works out to about $300 per skater, per leisurely skate.  I’m not sure Wayne Gretzky made that much in his prime with the Oilers, Melanie.

And here’s what you had to say about Skate-gate: “We believe that it is really good news because this will be here for a month, and this will support, of course, important programming.”

“Really good news.”

It isn’t, Melanie.  It isn’t.  It is a disgrace.  It is disgusting.  It is an actual scandal.

It is.

6 Comments

  1. Matt says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:18 am

    AND, you have to call ahead and book your skate time, which is limited to 45 minutes max.

    Seriously.

  2. Matt says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:20 am

    I guess Liberals and their supporters can’t talk about “Fake Lake” anymore……

  3. Mario says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:31 am

    I guess someone forgot to tell Melanie Joly about the Rideau Canal…it freezes over and you can skate on it for free.

  4. Luke says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Money better spent on most anything else. $ 5 million could change the lives of a dozen homeless, for example.

  5. Kevin T. says:
    November 24, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I blame the 2013 Montreal mayoral race.

