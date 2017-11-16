Musings —11.16.2017 11:16 AM—
We globalists get letters
One of the gems arising out of yesterday’s events. Reads like Breitbart/Rebel on steroids.
Welcome to our lives, etc.
Musings —11.16.2017 11:16 AM—
One of the gems arising out of yesterday’s events. Reads like Breitbart/Rebel on steroids.
Welcome to our lives, etc.
Moe Berg’s come a long way since “I’m an Adult Now.”
White supremacists are misappropriating TPOH? Now they’ve gone too far!
That’s quite something. Probably a literal C&P from some sort of bizarro-world alt-wrong diatribe. Do they honestly think that liberals actually hate everything? I wonder if they understand the dynamic and the difference between being disappointed in the world as-is, and actively hating it. Somehow I don’t think they’d get the nuance.
I’m still trying to figure out whether it’s “The War Room” or “Your Ward News” or something else he/she claims is “Aboriginal owned and operated since 2007”.