11.16.2017 11:16 AM

We globalists get letters

One of the gems arising out of yesterday’s events. Reads like Breitbart/Rebel on steroids.

Welcome to our lives, etc.

Share
Share

4 Comments

  1. Sean says:
    November 16, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Moe Berg’s come a long way since “I’m an Adult Now.”

    Reply
  2. Richard says:
    November 16, 2017 at 2:55 pm

    That’s quite something. Probably a literal C&P from some sort of bizarro-world alt-wrong diatribe. Do they honestly think that liberals actually hate everything? I wonder if they understand the dynamic and the difference between being disappointed in the world as-is, and actively hating it. Somehow I don’t think they’d get the nuance.

    Reply
  3. rww says:
    November 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    I’m still trying to figure out whether it’s “The War Room” or “Your Ward News” or something else he/she claims is “Aboriginal owned and operated since 2007”.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*