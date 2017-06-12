Andrew Scheer: the smirking face of intolerance?

Warren — Musings —

This is just out in Vice, by the always-impressive Mr. Balgord. And it is astonishing:

A senior member of Andrew Scheer’s leadership team helped create an anti-Islam organization during his campaign to lead the Conservative Party. Now, that organization is holding events to protest anti-Islamophobia Motion 103 and is bringing together Canada’s anti-Islam pundits and anti-Muslim groups. Georganne Burke, the Scheer campaign’s Outreach Chair, was involved in the founding of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and Freedoms (C3RF). The group warns that the Liberal government is criminalizing criticism of Islam and opening the door for a Sharia (Islamic) takeover of Canadian law. C3RF plans to hold events across the country to advocate against M103 and the Trudeau government. Georganne Burke is one of at least three senior members of Scheer’s campaign team that have now been linked to the so-called alt-right or anti-Islam groups. Scheer’s Campaign Manager, Hamish Marshall, was a director of Rebel Media, an alt-right media outlet that pushes narratives of white genocide and hosts prominent alt-right figures, and worked out of the Rebel offices during the campaign. He has been named as a campaign chair for the 2019 general election.

I’ve had the misfortune to deal with Burke before. She is loathsome, as seen here and here. She’s also the only person in Canada who will admit to supporting President PissTape, Donald Trump.

She’s also irrelevant.

The person who is relevant, on the other hand, is Andrew Scheer.

Why – why, why, why – is he aligning himself with/associating with people who have links to the extremes? Why is he taking that risk, in a country as diverse and as multicultural as this one?

Comments are open, Conservatives folks. This is one politico who is genuinely mystified by Andrew Scheer’s determination to alienate the very communities Messrs. Harper and Kenney worked so hard, for long, to cultivate.