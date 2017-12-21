He hath become the enemy

Warren — Musings —

I threw the “hath” in there to sound Shakespearian and to attract your attention. It worked.

Here’s what I wanted you to pay attention to: how Liberal partisans, defending Trudeau – that is, the first-ever sitting Prime Minister to have violated a federal statute – remind me of how partisan Conservatives used to defend Stephen Harper. I’ve written about this before, but it still amuses me no end.

Here once again, to clip and save, are Kinsella’s Sequential Five Stages of Political Denial™:

Pretend there isn’t a problem. Lash out at critics. Change the channel. Explain it away. Hunker down in a bunker.

Right now, confirmation-biased Liberals are where confirmation-biased Conservatives often were, between stages One and Two. Ipso facto, they’re saying stuff like: Real People Don’t Care, It’s Inside Baseball, Nothing To See Here Move Along and – my all-time personal favourite – The Polls Say He’s Still Popular.

As I prepare to shuffle off this mortal coil, I am becoming a journalist again, and thereby embracing the notion that all partisans are fucking liars and possibly insane.

To start your Winter right, then, here’s that legendary Trudeau vs. Barton exchange again, which will live forever in infamy and attack spots. It is a keeper.