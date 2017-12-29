Warren — Musings —12.29.2017 01:34 PM Me and Charles Adler on 2017’s winners and losers, proportional representation, ethics and the GOP All right here. Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Michale Ufford says: December 29, 2017 at 8:47 pm Our current First Past the Post (FPTP) system may not be perfect but it leaves voting in the hands of the voter, not political parties. It promotes stability and accountability in government and offers simplicity in voting. Join our non-partisan Facebook Group: First Past the Post … It Works for Canada / Ça Marche Pour Moi. https://www.facebook.com/groups/1577709182538721/ Reply Michael Ufford says: December 29, 2017 at 8:50 pm Sorry. Michael not Michale Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Our current First Past the Post (FPTP) system may not be perfect but it leaves voting in the hands of the voter, not political parties. It promotes stability and accountability in government and offers simplicity in voting. Join our non-partisan Facebook Group: First Past the Post … It Works for Canada / Ça Marche Pour Moi.
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1577709182538721/
Sorry. Michael not Michale