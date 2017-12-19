Feature, Musings —12.19.2017 08:50 AM—
Premiers: who’s up, who’s down, who cares
I don’t put much stock in Angus Reid’s little Premier’s popularity poll thing, and neither should you. I think the Reid folks do it mainly for fun, and to get some free publicity, and it unfailingly it provides both. Their release is here.
That said, a few observations:
- Brad Wall, unless I’m wrong, will go down as perhaps the most-liked provincial Premier in recent memory
- John Horgan should be enjoying more of a honeymoon
- Dwight Ball, once politically DOA, is somehow back – how come?
- Brian Pallister, who has fallen figuratively and literally, could very well be a one-term wonder
- Philippe Couillard has been trying to please everyone, and has ended up pleasing no one – he’s in trouble
- Rachel Notley up? Jason Kenney needs to consider the possibility that his extreme social conservatism is driving partisan Alberta Liberals and Alberta Party folks to the NDP Premier
- Brian Gallant must be happy he didn’t go through with that snap/surprise early election this Fall, eh?
- Stephen McNeil: I have no comment, and you likely don’t either
- Kathleen Wynne rounds out the bottom, again, but is up for the third consecutive Reid poll – she’s headed in the right direction
What does it all mean, O Smart Readers? Comments are open!
I’m appalled that Angus Reid, of all firms, doesn’t know the difference between percent and percentage point.
And from the POV of illiberal progressives, isn’t “extreme social conservatism” redundant? I thought any and all social conservatism is considered extreme?
Random thoughts:
Pallister : What was he thinking when he proposed to spend MONTHS in Costa Rica? What job does he think he’s doing? He’s new and maybe he’ll improve but very possibly a one-termer, as you say, or at least a drop to minority government.
Horgan : Wait until he introduces sweeping housing reforms to root out speculation and money-laundering. His popularity will soar.
Notley : In better shape than most people think, however the federal Liberals’ tacit approval of regulatory authorities moving the goalposts so as to prevent any sort of pipeline to be built will likely be her undoing. A shame, because I think on the whole she is a good premier, and I am not left-wing. (as an aside, remember when Liberals taunted that Trudeau will get pipelines built whereas Harper failed in that regard? we don’t hear that line much anymore).
Couillard : Will probably fall victim to Quebeckers’ predilection for massive swings in voting behaviour. Coalition Avenir Quebec looks, feels, and sounds like the future (not just because of its name) and may well be Quebec’s first truly conservative government since Duplessis.
Wynne : Her hope at this point is that small-c conservatives become fed up at Brown’s attempt to out-leftist the Liberals and stay home.
Man, you’ve lost touch with your Alberta roots. The small percentage of folks who have Kenney’s “extreme social conservatism” as their number one ballot question wouldn’t vote UCP if Kenney led the next Pride Parade in leather chaps.