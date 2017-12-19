Premiers: who’s up, who’s down, who cares

Warren — Feature, Musings —

I don’t put much stock in Angus Reid’s little Premier’s popularity poll thing, and neither should you. I think the Reid folks do it mainly for fun, and to get some free publicity, and it unfailingly it provides both. Their release is here.

That said, a few observations:

Brad Wall , unless I’m wrong, will go down as perhaps the most-liked provincial Premier in recent memory

John Horgan should be enjoying more of a honeymoon

Dwight Ball, once politically DOA, is somehow back – how come?

Brian Pallister, who has fallen figuratively and literally, could very well be a one-term wonder

Philippe Couillard has been trying to please everyone, and has ended up pleasing no one – he's in trouble

Rachel Notley up? Jason Kenney needs to consider the possibility that his extreme social conservatism is driving partisan Alberta Liberals and Alberta Party folks to the NDP Premier

Brian Gallant must be happy he didn't go through with that snap/surprise early election this Fall, eh?

Stephen McNeil: I have no comment, and you likely don't either

Kathleen Wynne rounds out the bottom, again, but is up for the third consecutive Reid poll – she's headed in the right direction

What does it all mean, O Smart Readers? Comments are open!