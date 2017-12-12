Musings —12.12.2017 08:40 AM—
Some of her best friends are Jews
If B.C. Green Party advisor Mr. Spector was still alive, we would send him this about the Trump Party that he, you know, defended.
Child molester Roy Moore’s wife:
“Fake news would tell you that we don’t care for Jews. I tell you all this because I’ve seen it all, so I just want to set the record straight while they’re here. One of our attorneys is a Jew. We have very close friends that are Jewish and rabbis, and we also fellowship with them.”
Don’t forget about Doug Ford.