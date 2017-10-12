Musings —12.10.2017 10:52 AM—
Some of you wanted my opinion on Jerusalem. Here’s my opinion on Jerusalem.
The pathetic irony is that @realDonaldTrump didn’t recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel to curry favor with Israelis and the Jewish diaspora. He did it to curry favor with end-times evangelical Christian nutcases. #USPolitics
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 10, 2017
Those end timers might not be so crazy. I’m afraid there’s a point when trump realizes that history will record him as the worst president ever and the only thing he can do to salvage his outsized ego is to simply end history – and not in a Hegelian way but in a KABOOM way!
Warren,
IMHO, Jerusalem is the hardest nut to crack. Without it being settled, there can be no two-state solution or peace of any kind.
It needs to become an international sovereign city-state. A United Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty is a peace non-starter, as is East Jerusalem under Palestinian control. In short, no peace ever, as both sides don’t want to and won’t compromise on Jerusalem. Netanyahu and Abbas are not the right actors needed for a credible peace process.
Oh good lord, I know one of those people. He is hardcore, sociopathic, and, sadly, smart. He is so invested in his beliefs that his intellect is altogether wasted. He cannot engage in reasoned discussion or argument because there is just too much dissonance.
I regard him as a religious extremist. What he might be capable of concerns me.