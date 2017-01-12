12.01.2017 11:29 AM

Trump “directed” Flynn to contact the Russians

Wow. Just, wow.


  1. The Ferguson Rifleman says:
    December 1, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Meh.

    As a conservative, if he’s guilty, I have no problem throwing him to dogs like you.
    Just don’t sob to me about it when we do the same to Hillary and that rapist piece of crap she has for a husband.

