Crying hate wolf
The attack on the Muslim girl was made up. Among other things, that means it will make it a lot harder for real victims of hate crimes. A total disaster. #TOpoli #onpoli #cdnpoli https://t.co/ugV37WmYHX
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 15, 2018
Probably a case of a kid rebelling against the clothes her parents make her wear and a lie that got out of hand. Can happen in every culture.
Yep. A slap in the face of those people who experience real racism and hate.
And yet people like Trudeau, Wynne, Tory an the TDSB are still trying to find a way to portray her as a victim. They all released statements about how gratefull they were the attack didn’t happen. Sure, that’s fine. Everyone’s glad an 11 year old wasn’t attacked. But none of them acknowledged the 10,000 pound elephant in the room.
She lied.
Not just a lie to her mother. No. She lied to the police. Then she held a press conference to talk about the “attack” knowing her story was a lie. That’s f–ked up.
The Toronto District School Board had an agenda and didn’t protect their student from herself.
Teachers and schools should know their student, and know if a student is troubled before they attempt to use a student to make a political statement.
Surely there are some ink-stained enablers to blame for the amount of coverage this false accusation got?!
It’d be a lot more upset if it wasn’t a young child. If it was an adult or older teen even I’d be really angery. Instead I’d want to know if her parents we’re forcing her to wear it and she didn’t want to.
The kid lied.
Kids tend to do that.
Where she got the idea to do something she very clearly knew would strike a particular cord with the public, is something that needs to be a part of the public discussion. A child only learns to call wolf if they know that a wolf is a sensitive threat.
But the kid is almost irrelevant here at this point. I want to know what the decision making process behind the press conference was, every step of the way:
– Why was the kid allowed to appear in a press conference at a public school so fresh off the incident?
– Why was the media so prepared to broadcast the girl’s story and provide it wide coverage without caution as to the lack of details and state of the investigation?
– Why did reporters not include police commentary in the initial broadcasts or at the very least, provide a discretionary to the public?
– Now that the police have notified the media that the story was in fact fabricated, will the media follow up further? I.e. a statement from the school or mother?
– If not, why not?
I’m actually willing to place blame on one participant in this story, and that is the media. There is no reason why immediate, live coverage should ever have been warranted in this situation and media networks have driven social discourse into the ground by treating every occurrence with a sense of emergency. We end up with a hot-take culture that leaves us pathetically ill-informed and further driven to reaffirm our own opinions in quick defense.
We keep beating around this bush, but when are we going to confront just how terrible a mediator of information the media has become?
I don’t often agree with you, but those are some good questions to ask.
I’d add was this complete fabrication all from the girl, or did an adult (Parent? Teacher?) put her up to it.
And if an adult did put her up to it, why are police not pursuing at least mischief charges against the adult.
The media attitude seems to be better to get the story wrong than get it second.
