01.03.2018 02:58 PM

Don’t you love it when the rats start to feast on each other?

Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. Charlie says:
    January 3, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    LOVE it.

    I can decide what emotion to give into first; complete jubilation at watching this fat leper turn on the man baby in the WH while the sycophants contort themselves while trying to defend this lovers quarrel.

    or..

    Convulsions at the very notion of Ivanka fathoming herself a President. That Princess Pointless is so unaware of the deep and wide disdain the public holds for her is astonishingly infuriating.

    Great start to 2018, though.

    Reply
  2. Scott says:
    January 3, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    Pretty soon the Republicans will start jumping ship to save themselves. That’s when the shit will really get thick.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*