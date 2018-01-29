Our friend Loralea is running

And, that’s not all: I’m hearing Caroline Mulroney may not run for PC leader after all. That would certainly change the dynamic, quite a bit. Here’s some of the release from Loralea’s team:

Loralea Carruthers to seek Ontario Liberal Party nomination in York–Simcoe

HOLLAND LANDING—Loralea Carruthers, a veteran local school trustee and recent chair of the York Region District School Board, announced today that she will seek the Ontario Liberal Party nomination in York–Simcoe.

“There just comes a time when you need to say enough is enough and you need to step up. I did that when our school board faced serious issues, and I worked to right the ship as chair. Today, our riding needs an experienced, local leader who understands our local needs firsthand,” said Loralea.

“We need to invest to improve traffic congestion and work to improve access to education, to raise wages and ensure high-quality health care,” said Loralea. “With decades of local experience advocating for people here in York–Simcoe, I’m ready to use that experience to fight for our communities at Queen’s Park.”

“I want to salute Julia Munro for her years of public service as our local MPP, and wish her and John well in her coming retirement. Her community service began as a local teacher, and it has always been a pleasure working with her over the years representing our local communities on shared issues,” Loralea added.

“I know our growing communities need continued representation by an experienced, local leader who understands the issues our riding faces firsthand from living here, someone who has worked to improve our schools, enhance our public services and protect our natural environment. I am ready to contrast my local experience and judgement with the Conservatives’ parachute candidate,” Loralea concluded.

Loralea Carruthers is a public-education champion, environmental activist and community leader. As the Ontario Liberal candidate in the 2014 provincial election, she increased the York–Simcoe Liberal vote to the closest result in over four decades.