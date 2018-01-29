Warren — Musings —01.29.2018 09:35 PM PSA Tweet Share Share 2 Comments Matt says: January 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm Guessing your twitter and email inbox have blown up since the article was posted? Reply Miles Lunn says: January 29, 2018 at 9:51 pm Fully agreed. Although I hope that any women who has experienced sexual misconduct from any politician no matter what party it is will come forward. Only by coming forward can we hope to put an end to this. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website CAPTCHA Code *
Guessing your twitter and email inbox have blown up since the article was posted?
Fully agreed. Although I hope that any women who has experienced sexual misconduct from any politician no matter what party it is will come forward. Only by coming forward can we hope to put an end to this.