Feature, Musings —01.05.2018 09:03 AM—
Racist is as racist does
Firstly, sincere congrats to Andrew Scheer for expelling the extremist Senator Lynn Beyak. Delighted to hear that he objects to his Senators being so defiant about their bigotry – but that he’s a-okay with his Senators being discreet about their racism! Well done, Blandy!
Secondly: in my 30 years of writing about the racist Right, my experience is that committed racists eventually out themselves, no matter how hard they try not to. They just can’t help themselves.
I give you, then, the heroine of the alt-Right and conservative columnists everywhere, Lindsay Shepherd.