Feature, Musings —01.21.2018 10:27 AM—
The book I will write one day
I fantasize about writing a novel in which the main character knocks cell phones out of the hands of distracted people who are walking towards her.
She would be regarded as more of a terrorist than Osama bin Laden.
Postscript: This post was written entirely on a call phone.
My personal theory is that cellphones paved the way for Trump. They rewired us to have shorter attention spans. They eliminated our ability to be outraged for more than a minute, or to remember what happened just a few minutes ago. I typed this on a cell phone.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) January 21, 2018
lov the convenience of cell phones, iphone etc but I agree on your theory ..been a disaster …mental health , brain rest , attention spans , bullying , socialization hindrance , distracted driving ,walking , burner phnoes and illegal activity yadayadayada
Warren,
I too regret shorter attention spans and a lower threshold for success in public life. But hard-cold-reality remains king-maker and right now, Trump looks like he’s heading for the mother-of-all-thumping in 2020.
So far, the best ally the Democrats have is an inadequate president. Trump needs to man up and meet political necessity, otherwise he almost inevitably will be toast.