The guy they’d win with is the guy who won’t run for them

#onpoli from @AngusReid of *all* Ontarians, not just PCPO members: Which leader would make you most likely to consider voting PC? Worth noting Tory, Baird, Fedeli, McNaughton, MacLeod have declared they are not running. pic.twitter.com/lFKsBIcooI

— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) February 1, 2018