Musings —01.31.2018 09:42 PM—
The guy they’d win with is the guy who won’t run for them
Suggests to me he’s doing a good job doing what he’s doing.
#onpoli from @AngusReid of *all* Ontarians, not just PCPO members: Which leader would make you most likely to consider voting PC? Worth noting Tory, Baird, Fedeli, McNaughton, MacLeod have declared they are not running. pic.twitter.com/lFKsBIcooI
— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) February 1, 2018
Warren,
Why would Tory go through that again? He remembers vividly how déjà vu went.