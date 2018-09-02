Adler-Kinsella Show: in which I defend Trudeau on personkind, and on all kinds of pipelines

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Every Thursday, I have a radio-via-phone encounter with my great friend Charles Adler. This week, the encounter took place by luggage rack two at Calgary’s Airport (said airport having received more snow than the North Pole before we started wrecking the planet).

I valiantly defended the Prime Minister on personkind-gate – which shows no signs of abating, and may be getting worse – because I actually believe him when he said he was trying to make a dumb joke that fell flat. But you only get so many of those “it’s just a joke” mulligans in this business.

I defended him on the growing Alberta-B.C. spat, too. I said to him what I have heard from so many partisan Conservatives and Liberals here in Alberta: they admire Rachley Notley’s intelligence and guts. She may still lose to Jason Kenney, but there’s a lot of admiration for her here – particularly for how she’s taking on the nation-wrecker Horgan.

Anyway, here it is. Me, I’m now off to many hours of lectures at the Faculty of Law!



