Feature, Musings —02.28.2018 08:14 AM—
India to Canada: your Prime Minister’s claims are “baseless and unacceptable”
Dear Prime Minister Trudeau:
India’s government formally says your claims are “baseless and unacceptable.” That’s a quote. Are they lying or are you?
India is only the world’s largest democracy, with whom we are trying to boost trade. No biggie. Keep insulting them, Prime Minister, instead of taking responsibility.
For once.
Sincerely,
Canadians Mystified By Why You Prefer A Diplomatic Incident To Admitting You Made A Mistake
P.S. Way to stomp all over your budget’s most important full day.
Wow. Canadians, especially on the progressive side, love to see themselves as great internationalists knowledgeable and and respectful of foreign sensitivities and complexities, especially compared to those gun-totin’ cracker-jingoists south of us. The reality is it doesn’t seem to take much for us to toss a grenade into our foreign relations if it helps boost the opinion polls in Algoma East.
Does anyone think the Indian government would admit that they have Sikh issues within their regime. I am not suggesting Trudeau is factually correct but its pretty certain any government would deny any circumstance like this.
WK I would have thought you would be more aware of how politicians react to negative news. The Indian government has had issues with Sikh nationalists since 1947.
India does about as much international trade as Belgium, so let’s not over-inflate the stakes of this trip.
Should we really be surprised that a vocal progressive like JT failed to connect with Modi, a Hindu chauvinist whose rule has been characterized by growing illiberalism? The whole trip was regrettable, but that doesn’t mean the results weren’t predictable.
This is all about pre-empting Jagmeet Singh’s native-son appeal in the Indo-Canadian community. Nothing more. Like PM DressUp cares about trade with India or has the slightest idea how to boost it?
Of course it is.
Singh doesn’t win the NDP leadership, Trudeau’s trip to India doesn’t happen.
In 2015 the election did not go the way I wanted, but I still was thinking in the back of my mind “well, lets give this kid a chance, perhaps he is not the clueless dilettante many are making him out to be”
I also proclaimed to any that cared to listen, that I predicted by the end of his mandate, the nation would be more divided and much more deeply in debt than it was in 2015.
It appears today that my prediction was more accurate than my guarded optimism. This guy is a clueless dilettante, I can think of no better or more accurate description of him.
What’s worse is, he is damaging our brand internationally as our international stature is dropping like a rock. The rest of the world is laughing at us, not with us.
And he’s only half way through his mandate.
lying on national stage for all to see..so sad
Warren,
Their strategy is obviously based on the fact that no matter who takes a shit in the PMO, the end result can’t help but be anything but golden…
Trudeau is going to stick with that no accountability strategy for his closest advisers (read his friends) as regards political errors. And that will cost them dearly as they lurch from one unforced error to another.
Whenever you think the India trip fiasco couldn’t get any worse – it gets worse.
Guess the Indian government faked all those pictures of Atwal with Liberal politicians through the years including former leaders Michael Ignatieff and Bob Rae. Not to mention at least two with Justin Trudeau – one from the 2015 election, the other undated but based on Trudeau’s hair, it’s from a few years befor that.
Guess the Indian government also faked the donations Atwal made to the Liberal Party of Canada too.
Anyone see Trudeau’s performance in the HOC yesterday? He tried to blame Harper, said the CPC just don’t understand India-Canada relations, and when asked directly, repeatedly to provide evidence to support his claim against the Indian government, he let other Liberals read their talking points that didn’t answer the questions.
Of course you would side with a far right Indian government before your own government Matt. You’re a real peach.
And you still can’t bring yourself to admit when your hero fucks up.
You railed against yhis behaviour from the “Harpercons” yet here you are doing the same thing.
Lib Bot Scott.
PS -How did Atwal get off CANADA’S no fly list? His travel to India would have had to be cleared by BOTH countries.
PPS – The Canadian civil servant who gave this story to the press has been identified by several media outlets. Let him bring his evidence forward.
Indian right wing nationalist B.S. Let’s try to be a little more swift on the uptake people.
So they are not the duly elected government of India? Should we be dealing with someone else?
Doesn’t mean you have to believe their B.S.
Doesn’t mean you know it’s B.S. either.
When the federal Liberals anointed Justin Trudeau as leader I wondered if he was the equivalent of David Beckham posing in Calvin Klein underwear. Did either really have any input on product design?
When Justin Trudeau was elected PM, I wondered whether he was just an actor, playing the role of PM. When he stays on script, he can be an effective communicator. When he strays from his script, or worse when his screenwriters fail to provide him with a script, he gets in trouble. The latest fiasco involving the implication that he was set up by the Government of India is but the latest in a long list of fumbles and bumbles.
I have seen enough evidence to conclude that I no longer need to wonder about the parallels to David Beckham or an actor.