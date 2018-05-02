“I find you so pretty” – senior PMO director to young woman looking for a job

Warren — Feature, Musings —

This is wild. Wild.

Look at the message Myriam Denis, an experienced and bilingual communicator with a Liberal pedigree, got from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Deputy Director of Operations:

“I find you very pretty,” he says. One of the most senior unelected officials in the federal government, sending messages like that, not even bothering to hide his identity.

That’s not all: Ms. Denis – who I have never met – was being hit on by a guy who worked for Bardash Chagger, presently the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons. That guy, an advisor to Chagger, allegedly put his hand on Ms. Denis’ thigh when they met to discuss a job opening. She says he told her she had “a nice bikini body.”

After all this outrageous behaviour by two senior men in the Trudeau government – two men who, coincidentally, had both worked for Melanie Joly – Myriam Denis did not get the job. She did, however, complain to Chagger’s Chief of Staff, a woman (thankfully). The chief of Staff took her complaint seriously, it seems.

But get this: right after Ms. Denis wrote briefly on Facebook briefly about getting hit on by a senior Trudeau operative, she heard from another Trudeau guy. He told her that he “handles [human relations] in the Prime Minister’s office.” That’s a quote.

Except he didn’t. The Claude-Eric Gagné investigation was being handled by an outside, arms-length law firm. Not someone who worked within PMO. (Oh, and the guy’s title was “Director of Administration and Special Projects.” Not HR.) So: one of Gagné’s fellow directors at PMO seemed to be falsely claiming to be “handling” sexual harassment cases like Ms. Denis’.

Was he truly contacting her to help? Or was it just to cover it all up?

She is the victim, here, and should have the final word, and you should read every word: