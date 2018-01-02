New Dark Ages, now

Warren — Feature, Musings —

I just returned from a major book fair at the Metro Convention Centre – and, whilst I was there signing copies of Recipe For Hate (Humblebrag Alert: we ran out of copies), I saw this for the first time, in Dundurn’s 2018 catalogue:

What’s it about? Well, it’s about to get me in a lot of trouble, I reckon. It’s the most controversial book I’ve ever written, I’d say. (And it’s the second instalment in the X Gang trilogy.) Recipe For Hate has been well-received – as seen here and here and here – and I’m hoping New Dark Ages will be, too.

Pumped. Now, back to writing the final book in the series.