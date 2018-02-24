Warren — Musings —02.24.2018 10:06 AM Please God make it stop Please. Tweet Share Share 19 Comments Scott in Murray says: February 24, 2018 at 10:18 am After this trip, it would seem to be time to do a bit of housecleaning within the PMO. This is when a Prime Minister either asserts his authority, or lets his government get sunk in a sea of unforced errors. Reply Adam says: February 24, 2018 at 11:51 am The Liberal government IS an unforced error. Reply Lance says: February 24, 2018 at 5:26 pm Getting kinda crowded under that bus. How about taking a look at the driver for once? Reply Robert White says: February 24, 2018 at 10:47 am Western patriarchy and patriarchal attitudes are likely offended by the display of respect that Trudeau engages in as Prime Minister of CANADA visiting India. Diplomatic protocol requires that sort of posturing, and while it looks a bit too deferential from a western perspective of patriarchy I’m sure it must be politically correct behaviour for a head of state visiting as a guest that is expected to act according to cultural tradition. RW Reply Fred from BC says: February 24, 2018 at 4:02 pm I understand and appreciate the need for protocol, but the praying without the costumes would have sufficed, I think. Reply Robert White says: February 24, 2018 at 5:51 pm You be gettin’ down if one is invited to India by government, man. When in Rome! RW Reply Pedant says: February 24, 2018 at 4:55 pm Offended? We’re all too busy laughing. And the people of India are laughing the loudest of all. Reply Ned Ludd says: February 24, 2018 at 6:08 pm When you had Indian pundits commenting that ordinary Indians didn’t dress like that, I think it was clear the PM had gone overboard. Dressing once in traditional garb was deferential and a good idea. Multiple times in Bollywood style outfits was too much. The PMO should have taken its cue from what kind of traditional clothing PM Modi wears. Plain and modest. Reply Brace Ourselves says: February 24, 2018 at 12:44 pm Regarding the comment from Mr. White, above, it needs to be noted Trudeau’s act is cause for amusement in India. Might we next see a “naked Gandhi” pose? Reply Robert White says: February 24, 2018 at 4:00 pm Prime Minister Trudeau sports a tattoo so I somehow kind of doubt that we will be seeing any naked Gandhi lookalike poses if the PMO is on their game after the phones started ringing non-stop to wake them from slumber. After all we know the Church Lady that prepares the protocol for dress on these trips is not going to be amused by special displays of that nature, methinks. RW Reply Luke says: February 24, 2018 at 1:24 pm I am stunned by the cascade of shite that was this India trip. I could excuse the various minor but stupid things, but once I saw that an extremist, convicted attempted assassin was living it up with the Canadian delegation I could not fathom the magnitude of wrath I would want to inflict were i part of the Indian leadership or, for that matter, Trudeau himself. The outrage surrounding this coming from the opppsition is, for once, not exaggerated bullshit. This is a major international diplomatic Fuckyou that requires a vast display of contrition. Trudeau, his government, and Canada are lucky Modi was so forgiving of this affair. A Sikh separatist attempted murderer, convicted of trying to murder an Indian cabinet minister, rubbing elbows with Canada’s highest political powers while on a trip to India. Many, many facepalms. Vicarious humiliation. Just fucking awful. Reply Jay says: February 24, 2018 at 2:33 pm “A Sikh separatist attempted murderer, convicted of trying to murder an Indian cabinet minister, rubbing elbows with Canada’s highest political powers while on a trip to India. Many, many facepalms. Vicarious humiliation. Just fucking awful.” Ever wonder how he got back into India, why he’s not in jail? Indian Nationalists are playing their own game with Trudeau’s visit. Reply KS says: February 24, 2018 at 5:05 pm 100% Lot of instant experts offering up commentary today couldn’t think of a single thing to say about Indian-Sikh politics a week ago. Speaks volumes of how pathetically ill-informed Canadian observers are as well. That so many people, particularly in the media, are being spoon-fed a completely perverted narrative just shows how little they care to understand of the history and state of politics at play here. Reply KS says: February 24, 2018 at 3:36 pm “… lucky Modi was so forgiving of this affair.” The Indian government removed Atwal from their own black-list; they couldn’t have been too surprised when he wound up on the guest list for the event. This is the same Indian government that has prevented Jagmeet Singh from entering the country just for being a vocal critic over the central government’s part in the 1984 genocide. Neither leniency nor ignorance are characteristics they have ever demonstrated. Moreover, is Modi really one to be bestowing forgiveness? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2002_Gujarat_riots Indian politics is not for the faint of heart. All of Canadian dilettantes suddenly fancying themselves experts don’t know just how complex and torrid the history is. Reply Ronald O'Dowd says: February 24, 2018 at 2:29 pm Warren, Ponder deeply Prime Minister and then act because right now someone is making you look like an idiot. Make sure your wrath goes into the appropriate net. No scapegoating allowed on this one. Reply Fred from BC says: February 24, 2018 at 3:59 pm “Vacuous” is the term that always comes to mind when I see Junior performing without a script. This is worse: this was actually planned beforehand. I never thought I would say this, but I’m forced to admit that I haven’t had an ounce of respect for any Liberal Prime Minister (or potential one) since Jean Chretien. I was no great fan of Chretien (I’ll never forgive him for the gun registry farce, for one) but he was at least a competent politician…and more ‘human’ than anyone since (including Stephen Harper, who I *was* a fan of). Reply Pedant says: February 24, 2018 at 5:02 pm In all your years observing federal politics Warren, have you ever witnessed such an absolute epic fail of a foreign trip? Or junket, I should say, given that it was 90% vacation with the family. Btw, he has reduced Canada’s age by 50 years : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1QQsQe6oDc Reply Warren says: February 24, 2018 at 6:15 pm Joe Clark losing his kuggage and walking into a bayonet was the previous low water mark. This trip has beaten that. Reply Ned Ludd says: February 24, 2018 at 5:49 pm I noticed that the PM and his family were dressed in Western clothing for their meeting with PM Modi, which made me relieved. I think dressing in traditional garb ONCE was a nice way to pay homage to the host country(and of course, wearing some kind of head covering is mandatory when visiting the Sikh Golden Temple in Amritsar) I just wonder who in the Liberal brain trust came up with the plan that traditional, nay, Bollywood outfits, worn everyday, would be a good idea. I’m just glad it stopped before the PM aped the Mahatma and wore a dhoti. 