Recipe for Hate in Quill and Quire: “suspenseful page-turner”!

Quill and Quire has published, online and elsewhere, their review of Recipe For Hate. Here’s what they have to say:

“Kinsella skilfully blends convincing depictions of both the punk scene and the racist underground…”

“The novel is a suspenseful page-turner that also gives considerable food for thought, anchored in realistically drawn characters and an eye for significant detail.”

“…its significance to contemporary life and social schisms is powerful and impossible to ignore.”

“…Kinsella captures the political underpinnings of the [punk] movement – a surprising reminder of hope in these dark days.”

You can get your copy of Recipe For Hate here and here. Meanwhile, the book tour hits Montréal next month!