02.27.2018 10:46 PM

Teenagers, the destroyer of worlds

And this is why I’m in the middle of writing a trilogy about teenagers: they’re more interesting, and intelligent, and fearless, than any adult.

“Facebook announced a decline in daily users in America and Canada for the first time…globally, users were spending around 50m fewer hours per day on Facebook. [This] translates into users worldwide spending 15% less time on Facebook year over year.”

Reasons why here.



2 Comments

  1. Peter says:
    February 28, 2018 at 3:13 am

    Hmm.

    Youngsters are spending more time on other apps such as Snapchat, and Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram, where their parents and grandparents are less likely to lurk.

    And this is evidence that young people are more interesting, intelligent and fearless?

  2. Pedant says:
    February 28, 2018 at 4:49 am

    The kids all fled Facebook when their parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents started joining in droves and, even worse, attempted to “friend” them.

