Musings —02.27.2018 10:46 PM—
Teenagers, the destroyer of worlds
And this is why I’m in the middle of writing a trilogy about teenagers: they’re more interesting, and intelligent, and fearless, than any adult.
“Facebook announced a decline in daily users in America and Canada for the first time…globally, users were spending around 50m fewer hours per day on Facebook. [This] translates into users worldwide spending 15% less time on Facebook year over year.”
Reasons why here.
Hmm.
Youngsters are spending more time on other apps such as Snapchat, and Facebook-owned photo-sharing app Instagram, where their parents and grandparents are less likely to lurk.
And this is evidence that young people are more interesting, intelligent and fearless?
The kids all fled Facebook when their parents, grandparents, and even great-grandparents started joining in droves and, even worse, attempted to “friend” them.