02.23.2018 08:02 PM

Tweet of the week, folks


Share
Share

2 Comments

  1. 58Zh says:
    February 24, 2018 at 12:04 am

    #BellLetsTalk might win the last laugh category, however.

    https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&q=%23BellLetsTalk%20%40JDSnowdy&src=typd

    Reply
  2. Charlie says:
    February 24, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Lol.

    I like you, Warren.

    You’ve got a very millennial sense of humour and I find it relatable.

    Plus, your site has been a good place for reprieve in an other-wise shit news media week.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*