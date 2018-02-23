Musings —02.23.2018 08:02 PM—
Tweet of the week, folks
No doubt Mr. Brown would like to turn over a new page. As it were.
— Jim Maclean (@CrustyMaclean) February 24, 2018
#BellLetsTalk might win the last laugh category, however.
https://twitter.com/search?f=tweets&q=%23BellLetsTalk%20%40JDSnowdy&src=typd
Lol.
I like you, Warren.
You’ve got a very millennial sense of humour and I find it relatable.
Plus, your site has been a good place for reprieve in an other-wise shit news media week.