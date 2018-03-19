Musings —03.19.2018 06:37 AM—
Canadians to Trudeau: smarten up
From Angus Reid:
The passage of time appears to have done nothing to soothe Canadian voters irritated with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau since his highly criticized passage to India last month.
This, combined with a simmering unease among the electorate over the federal government’s deficit spending has, for the first time, driven Trudeau’s disapproval rating north of 50 per cent.
All of this adds up to a ten-point gap between the Liberal and Conservative parties in vote intention. The latest polling analysis from the Angus Reid Institute shows that if an election were held tomorrow, the CPC – led by Andrew Scheer, would be in range to form a majority government.
Meanwhile, my guy Chretien’s successors always make him look good:
Well, the bloom is definitely off the rose, but if an election really were held tomorrow, you’d still have JT compaigning versus Andrew Scheer campaigning. Not very evenly-matched.
Wow, look at Mulroney. I knew he was unpopular when he left office but didn’t realize how low his numbers tumbled during his first term. And yet he went on to win again the following year.
WHY was he so unpopular in 1987? Was it really the singing on stage with Reagan? The scandals/resignations that plagued his early Cabinet? I was child so I don’t recall why the Canadian public was so unforgiving towards him.
It does seem to me Mulroney presents a good basis of comparison to T2. Like T2, he was affable and a terrific campaigner, but occasionally too concerned with “celebrity”. On the latter point, T2 is like Mulroney on overdrive (celebrity status being paramount to this administration), but he has none of Big Chin’s intellect and vision.
To continue with the comparison, Mulroney’s comeback in 1988 suggests T2 can do likewise.
It’s an unfair graphic in that way. But he still won the next year.