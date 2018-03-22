Feature, Musings —03.22.2018 10:33 AM—
Dear Mr. Sousa:
Take it from the guy who made the dumb, dumb joke about “baking cookies,” and still (deservedly) hears about it more than a decade later: just apologize.
It’ll only get worse if you don’t.
Warren,
You know that hard electoral times are ahead when your mouth will no longer go Liberal.
If only he had only substituted “talented, dedicated, and hard working group behind me” instead of “eye candy”.
We’ve all made faux pas, but “eye candy”(unless judging a baking exhibit) is extremely patronizing for any group, especially a group of health professionals.
I hope Mr. Sousa takes your sage advice.
My goodness. You know you’ve really put your foot in it when your most credible apology is probably “Sorry, I was drunk.”
He is just making fun of the ridiculous situation the government PR people put them in.
That government PR people them in? The “them” being the premier and cabinet ministers?
Yesterday Wynne stood to make a mental health funding announcemet. Behind her were rows of CAMH employees.
CAMH employees who literally hisded and booed a Toronto Star reporter who dared asked a question everyone else in the province is thinking – Is this funding just a campaign promise?
Robert Benzie
@robertbenzie
Mar 21
Unimpressed by stakeholders hissing me when I asked @Kathleen_Wynne if the mental health funding was merely a campaign promise. Journalists are here to work; stakeholders are decorative and should be seen and not heard when we are asking questions. #onpoli
.. hopefully (for him)
No hard copy or digital file
exists of his remarks.. or script
no teleprompt remainders
.. sometimes referred to
as talking points..
Today in QP at Queens Park, dipshit Steven del Duca had to apologize to OPC MPP Lisa MacLeod for using demeaning, dismissive language whe responging to her question
https://ipolitics.ca/2018/03/22/ontario-minister-apologizes-for-sexist-comment-to-opposition-mpp/
Two Ontario cabinet ministers are under fire for “sexist” and “shameful” comments made Thursday morning.
By the afternoon, Economic Development and Growth Minister Steven Del Duca had apologized three times to Progressive Conservative MPP Lisa MacLeod for calling her “adorable” during question period.
The comment was made in response to MacLeod when she referenced her party’s new leader Doug Ford in a question.
“Doug Ford has said he will reduce hydro rates even further, why won’t this government do what Doug Ford wants,” Lisa MacLeod asked during question period on Thursday.
In response, Del Duca said “it’s adorable to watch the member across talk about Doug Ford and the crowd that showed up to see him.”
omg …he defended the comment at queens park …I am not sure whats worse – using it as the insult it is OR based on his defense not knowing apparently how offensive it is …this guy is in charge of the books ..yikes