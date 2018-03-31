Feature, Musings —03.31.2018 09:11 PM—
Democracy prevails after all
They tried to pull a fast one on Good Friday, as my wife pointed out. But it didn’t work.
In one of the safest Liberal seats in Canada – when you have someone amazing like Jess Spindler prepared to run for you – you shouldn’t jam in a buddy of a crony. Who doesn’t even live in the riding.
And trample all over democracy in the process.
Make no mistake: this is Kathleen Wynne rebuking the Wizard and the Board – the same crew who sank Paul Martin and consigned the Liberal Party of Canada to a decade in the wilderness. It’s overdue.
Great news. And, sometimes, democracy will prevail, you know?
BREAKING: Sources say that Kathleen Wynne has reversed her decision to appoint a male friend of her election co-chair. She is now allowing an open nomination contest in St. Paul’s – which means the amazing Jess Spindler is back in the race! Woot! #onpoli #olp
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) April 1, 2018