Democracy prevails after all

They tried to pull a fast one on Good Friday, as my wife pointed out. But it didn’t work.

In one of the safest Liberal seats in Canada – when you have someone amazing like Jess Spindler prepared to run for you – you shouldn’t jam in a buddy of a crony. Who doesn’t even live in the riding.

And trample all over democracy in the process.

Make no mistake: this is Kathleen Wynne rebuking the Wizard and the Board – the same crew who sank Paul Martin and consigned the Liberal Party of Canada to a decade in the wilderness. It’s overdue.

Great news. And, sometimes, democracy will prevail, you know?