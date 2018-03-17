Musings —03.17.2018 01:05 PM—
Don’t count Horwath out
Check this out:
An NDP government would provide Ontarians with dental benefits and pay off students’ post-secondary loans, said leader Andrea Horwath in a speech Saturday that gave a glimpse into her party’s election platform.
“We know we can do better to make sure that everyone can build a good life, right here in Ontario,” she said, outlining five key parts of the party’s upcoming promises for the June 7 election, which also includes improvements to health and long-term care, returning Hydro One to public ownership while cutting rates, universal pharmacare, and boosting corporate tax rates.
“We can help people be healthier, and make more life affordable in Ontario, if we help more people go to the dentist,” she told the NDPs provincial council.
“We are going to make sure every working person in Ontario has dental benefits. And we will make the largest investment in public dental coverage in Ontario’s history — so that every senior can get the dental care they need. And every person on social assistance can get the dental care they need.”
The dental program will be called “Ontario Benefits” and will be portable, moving with Ontarians when they switch employers, she said.
It’ll be pretty hard for Wynne to attack her over this, given the spending spree that is about to be unleashed in the upcoming budget. Ford can attack it, but everything Horwath is saying is pretty populist.
This election is going to be fun. Don’t count Horwath out of it!
And she’ll pay for it how exactly??
From the article:
1) How exactly will she return Ontario Hydro to public ownership again?
2) She’s going to raise corpotate taxes so they’ll have to pay higher taxes on top of cap and trade costs and the minimum wage hike. Yeah, I don’t see a whole lot of companies willing to stick around or come into Ontario with the promise of increased operating costs.
These are the kinds of promises a third party makes when they don’t think they’re going to win the election and actually have to fulfill.
Interesting statement from Wynne in the article:
“I welcome a number of the ideas brought forward by the NDP today, especially those to help seniors, and support our healthcare system,” Wynne said in a statement following Horwath’s speech.
“Our approach is a sharp contrast with what Doug Ford and the Conservatives are proposing with billions in cuts to health care and education to fund their platform.”
“OUR approach……”
Does she mean our as in the Libs, or our as in the Libs and NDP?
Already working on a Lib/NDP coalition arrangement to take power should the PC’s win a minority or to keep Wynne in power in the Libs win a minority?
As for “Ontario Benefits,” it sounds as if this will supposedly exist outside of OHIP, but if elected, will Horwath be prepared in case there’s resistance from the ODA about this?
I already have an image of Horwath having this ring through her head, ad nauseam: “ODA! Dental plan! ODA! Dental plan!”