Doug Ford in ten tweets

I hate Twitter threads, but I got started and kept going. Here it is.

1. Doug Ford is good news for Andrea Horwath. If Horwath gets out of the political equivalent of the witness protection program, that is. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

2. Kathleen Wynne is Hillary Clinton to Doug Ford’s Donald Trump? Not really. Here’s why. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

3. Depicting Doug Ford as a racist like Trump won’t work. Ford Nation has always had huge – huge – support among new Canadians who share his views on taxes, cultural change and pointy-headed urbanites. — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

4. Going after Doug Ford because he allegedly sold weed three decades ago won’t work either – given that Ontario’s government this week started aggressively marketing the selling of weed. By Ontario’s government. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

5. Going after Doug Ford because he’s a politically incorrect, rough-around-the-edges guy with a paunch won’t work. Ontario is full of politically incorrect, rough-around-the-edges guys with a paunch. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

6. When the downtown media and the urban commentariat go after him, as they will, it plays into Doug Ford’s hands. “See?” he will say. “They’re not just mocking me. They’re mocking you, too, Joe and Jane Frontporch.” #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

7. Doug Ford is not the city councillor he once was. Back then, he had a brother who was a drug addict and who was always in trouble. Defending his brother, he’s told me, was his entire focus. His brother is now gone, and he *has* changed. #ONpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

8. The people who say Doug Ford doesn’t represent the real Ontario don’t know the real Ontario. To them, Ontario is what they drive through to get to their cottages on the weekend. #ONpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018

9. Doug Ford voters aren’t just angry. They feel they’re the forgotten – that they don’t matter to those of us who live downtown and make all the decisions all the time. Ford’s voters love him because he won’t forget them. #onpoli — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018