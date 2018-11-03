Feature, Musings —03.11.2018 09:55 AM—
Doug Ford in ten tweets
I hate Twitter threads, but I got started and kept going. Here it is.
1. Doug Ford is good news for Andrea Horwath. If Horwath gets out of the political equivalent of the witness protection program, that is. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
2. Kathleen Wynne is Hillary Clinton to Doug Ford’s Donald Trump? Not really. Here’s why. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
3. Depicting Doug Ford as a racist like Trump won’t work. Ford Nation has always had huge – huge – support among new Canadians who share his views on taxes, cultural change and pointy-headed urbanites.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
4. Going after Doug Ford because he allegedly sold weed three decades ago won’t work either – given that Ontario’s government this week started aggressively marketing the selling of weed. By Ontario’s government. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
5. Going after Doug Ford because he’s a politically incorrect, rough-around-the-edges guy with a paunch won’t work. Ontario is full of politically incorrect, rough-around-the-edges guys with a paunch. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
6. When the downtown media and the urban commentariat go after him, as they will, it plays into Doug Ford’s hands. “See?” he will say. “They’re not just mocking me. They’re mocking you, too, Joe and Jane Frontporch.” #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
7. Doug Ford is not the city councillor he once was. Back then, he had a brother who was a drug addict and who was always in trouble. Defending his brother, he’s told me, was his entire focus. His brother is now gone, and he *has* changed. #ONpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
8. The people who say Doug Ford doesn’t represent the real Ontario don’t know the real Ontario. To them, Ontario is what they drive through to get to their cottages on the weekend. #ONpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
9. Doug Ford voters aren’t just angry. They feel they’re the forgotten – that they don’t matter to those of us who live downtown and make all the decisions all the time. Ford’s voters love him because he won’t forget them. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
10. Jean Chretien, Bill Clinton, Ralph Klein, Mel Lastman, Brad Wall and so on – they were all smart guys (who hid how smart they were) and had the common touch (when their opponents didn’t). Doug Ford is like that. Underestimate him at your peril. #ONpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) March 11, 2018
Oh, for f–k sake.
Christine Elliott is refusing to concede the race to Doug Ford.
https://ipolitics.ca/2018/03/11/christine-elliott-wont-concede-ontario-pc-leadership-race/
As an aside, you probably didn’t hear due to the OPC drama, but CPC MP Brad Trost lost the nomination race yesterday in the riding he currently holds. WOO-HOO!
Good! If someone has a proper explanation for what took seven hours, let’s hear it.
Keep ‘er going! Great job!
I thought Hartley Lefton, chief of the PC’s leadership organizing committee was the guy who twirled his moustache in “Blazing Saddles.” No wonder this is screwed up.
Firstly, Christine Elliot is clearly the HC to Ford’s Trump.
Secondly, I think while the comparisons between Doug and Trump are plentiful and almost reflexive for a lot of people, there’s no denying that Ford holds a certain affinity for Trump’s style of administration.
While Ford does bring his usual populist, every-guy mannerism, coupled with the standard conservative trope of “we’ll find efficiencies”, he has been citing Trump talking points for weeks now on the American economy. He has repeatedly asserted that “jobs are coming back in droves”, implying that as a sign of success in them bully-them-back approach.
Which goes to the main problem with Ford.
Ford’s view of governance is irrational at best. Despite having been elected to a government structure for so long, he still woefully underestimates the weight of governing. Throwing around charged statements on climate change policy and abortion is indicative of how little Doug appreciates consequences.
Trump is a narcissistic demagogue on a level of his own; comparisons between Doug and Trump on that level are not fair in my opinion.
But the fundamental issue with Ford is that when it comes down to it, Ford doesn’t totally understand the governing aspect that follows political stumping.
So, is Ford Trump 2.0? No.
But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t share the same features that Trump does, and that is enough to turn away people who might have seen themselves voting for Mulroney/Elliot. The Frontporch constituency is not as broad as one would believe.
Benford’s Law & Detection of Election Fraud 2011
http://courses.math.tufts.edu/math19/duchin/dmo.pdf
Note: Elliot has valid justification to contest the fraudulent election 2018 based on Statistical Fraud. And Lefton has some splaining’ to do IMO.
RW
The Ontario Liberals released a hysterical statement last evening, as read on the late night news. Ford wasn’t my first, or even second choice. But, he does have the potential, for good or ill, to change how government works in this Province. He won’t be managed. Hence, Kathleen is frightened – she could well lose to him, and she knows it.
Good analysis. Points #3, 5 and 6 could also apply to Donald Trump.
I would predict Doug Ford to be the next Premier of Ontario, based on their financial situation alone. Like Mike Harris and Gordon Campbell before him, he will inherit a fiscal nightmare and do his best to fix it. Won’t make him popular. He won’t care.