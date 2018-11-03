, 03.11.2018 09:55 AM

Doug Ford in ten tweets

I hate Twitter threads, but I got started and kept going. Here it is.

  1. Matt says:
    March 11, 2018 at 10:45 am

    Oh, for f–k sake.

    Christine Elliott is refusing to concede the race to Doug Ford.

    https://ipolitics.ca/2018/03/11/christine-elliott-wont-concede-ontario-pc-leadership-race/

    As an aside, you probably didn’t hear due to the OPC drama, but CPC MP Brad Trost lost the nomination race yesterday in the riding he currently holds. WOO-HOO!

  2. Kate says:
    March 11, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Keep ‘er going! Great job!

  3. David Ray says:
    March 11, 2018 at 11:46 am

    I thought Hartley Lefton, chief of the PC’s leadership organizing committee was the guy who twirled his moustache in “Blazing Saddles.” No wonder this is screwed up.

  4. Charlie says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:53 pm

    Firstly, Christine Elliot is clearly the HC to Ford’s Trump.

    Secondly, I think while the comparisons between Doug and Trump are plentiful and almost reflexive for a lot of people, there’s no denying that Ford holds a certain affinity for Trump’s style of administration.

    While Ford does bring his usual populist, every-guy mannerism, coupled with the standard conservative trope of “we’ll find efficiencies”, he has been citing Trump talking points for weeks now on the American economy. He has repeatedly asserted that “jobs are coming back in droves”, implying that as a sign of success in them bully-them-back approach.

    Which goes to the main problem with Ford.

    Ford’s view of governance is irrational at best. Despite having been elected to a government structure for so long, he still woefully underestimates the weight of governing. Throwing around charged statements on climate change policy and abortion is indicative of how little Doug appreciates consequences.

    Trump is a narcissistic demagogue on a level of his own; comparisons between Doug and Trump on that level are not fair in my opinion.

    But the fundamental issue with Ford is that when it comes down to it, Ford doesn’t totally understand the governing aspect that follows political stumping.

    So, is Ford Trump 2.0? No.

    But that doesn’t mean that he doesn’t share the same features that Trump does, and that is enough to turn away people who might have seen themselves voting for Mulroney/Elliot. The Frontporch constituency is not as broad as one would believe.

  5. Robert White says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    Benford’s Law & Detection of Election Fraud 2011

    http://courses.math.tufts.edu/math19/duchin/dmo.pdf

    Note: Elliot has valid justification to contest the fraudulent election 2018 based on Statistical Fraud. And Lefton has some splaining’ to do IMO.

    RW

  6. RKJ says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    The Ontario Liberals released a hysterical statement last evening, as read on the late night news. Ford wasn’t my first, or even second choice. But, he does have the potential, for good or ill, to change how government works in this Province. He won’t be managed. Hence, Kathleen is frightened – she could well lose to him, and she knows it.

  7. Fred from BC says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:42 pm

    Good analysis. Points #3, 5 and 6 could also apply to Donald Trump.

    I would predict Doug Ford to be the next Premier of Ontario, based on their financial situation alone. Like Mike Harris and Gordon Campbell before him, he will inherit a fiscal nightmare and do his best to fix it. Won’t make him popular. He won’t care.

